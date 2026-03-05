CobbleStone Software Announces Major VISDOM AI Enhancements to Accelerate Contract Review and Collaboration

CobbleStone® has released major VISDOM AI and collaboration enhancements that dramatically improve document processing speed, in‑editor intelligence, and more for legal and contracting teams.

PRINCETON, N.J., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, is proud to introduce substantial enhancements to its VISDOM artificial intelligence and collaborative document workflows. The update delivers improved processing speed, a more intuitive user experience, and deeper governance controls to support legal, procurement, compliance, and other teams across various industries.

This update introduces VISDOM preloading, a significant performance enhancement that enables users to drag and drop files into the system and have VISDOM process them entirely in the background. Documents undergo OCR and AI analysis while users continue with other tasks, receiving notifications when processing is complete. This new workflow allows faster VISDOM Add‑In load times and mitigates long waits associated with large or complex agreements.

To further support in‑platform collaboration, CobbleStone has added VISDOM tools directly inside the online collaborative editor. Users now have access to a document‑aware chatbot that automatically summarizes content and suggests relevant prompts, alongside clause search, clause library access, and automated document alerts. This seamless integration provides intelligent assistance at the moment of review and redlining, helping teams accelerate contract negotiations without switching applications.

An additional enhancement includes a configurable field‑processing limit for VISDOM Basic to protect system performance. This field-processing limit is configurable, depending on the user's needs for metadata fields.

"Organizations rely on CobbleStone to streamline complex contract processes without sacrificing oversight," said Mark Nastasi, CEO & Founder of CobbleStone Software.

"With these enhancements, we focused on delivering smarter in‑editor AI assistance that helps legal and contract teams work faster and with greater confidence."

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

