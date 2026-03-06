CobbleStone® Announces Educational Webinar: "7 Procurement Pitfalls That Could Cost You -- And How to Avoid Them"

Preview: CobbleStone partners with NIGP for a webinar wherein Industry experts will share actionable guidance for procurement, legal, and sourcing teams seeking to streamline processes, reduce risk, and improve operational outcomes.

PRINCETON, N.J., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, has announced its upcoming live webinar, "7 Procurement Pitfalls That Could Cost You — And How to Avoid Them," an educational session on March 19th, 2026 designed to help organizations identify common procurement challenges and implement strategies to prevent costly mistakes.

The session will explore some of the most frequent—and most expensive—procurement issues organizations face, especially during Procurement Month in March. Such issues include inefficient sourcing workflows, poor contract visibility, vendor management gaps, compliance risks, and manual processes that increase the likelihood of delays and errors. Attendees will learn practical approaches to mitigating these risks using modern procurement best practices and technology‑driven process improvements.

CobbleStone's procurement and contract management experts will share guidance on topics such as:

Identifying and reducing common procurement inefficiencies.





Strengthening vendor evaluation, onboarding, and performance management.





Improving collaboration between procurement and legal teams.





Leveraging automation for sourcing, contract lifecycle management, and risk oversight.





Using data‑driven insights to support decision-making and accountability.

Event Details:

Title: 7 Procurement Pitfalls That Could Cost You — And How to Avoid Them





7 Procurement Pitfalls That Could Cost You — And How to Avoid Them Format: Live Webinar





Live Webinar Date & Time: March 19 th , 2026 from 2:00 – 3:15 PM ET





March 19 , 2026 from 2:00 – 3:15 PM ET Registration: Click here

This event is ideal for procurement leaders, contract managers, sourcing specialists, legal professionals, compliance teams, and anyone responsible for improving organizational efficiency and minimizing operational risk.

"Many organizations don't realize how much revenue leakage, operational strain, and risk exposure stem from outdated procurement processes," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"This webinar will empower procurement, sourcing, and legal professionals with clear, actionable steps they can take immediately to strengthen their processes and achieve better outcomes."

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

