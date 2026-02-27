CobbleStone Software Wins RepVue Reppy Award as a Top Rated Sales Organization in Philadelphia

CobbleStone Software announces it has won a Reppy Award from RepVue for being a top sales organization in the Philadelphia area.

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, is proud to announce that it has been recognized with a 2026 Reppy Award by RepVue, earning placement among the Top Rated Sales Organizations in the Greater Philadelphia Area. This distinction highlights CobbleStone's continued commitment to excellence in sales culture, career development, and organizational performance.

CobbleStone Software appears among RepVue's officially announced Top Rated Sales Orgs in Philadelphia, which honors regional sales organizations demonstrating exceptional performance based on verified employee ratings. Companies included in this prestigious list must meet RepVue's qualifying criteria, including maintaining a minimum number of recent ratings and achieving a RepVue Score of 85 or higher.

CobbleStone ranks within the top 10% of all companies on RepVue, earning exceptionally high marks in categories such as Culture & Leadership (4.7 / 97th percentile), Professional Development & Training (4.3 / 98th percentile), and Inbound Lead Flow (4.0 / 94th percentile). These employee‑verified ratings reflect a thriving, supportive, and growth‑oriented sales environment.

"We are honored to be recognized by RepVue as one of the region's top sales organizations," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"This achievement is especially meaningful because it is rooted in the experiences and feedback of our sales team. Our commitment to empowering employees, investing in training, and building a culture of support is central to our mission — and this award is a testament to that dedication."

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

SOURCE CobbleStone Software