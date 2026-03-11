CobbleStone® Announces Educational Webinar: Agentic AI in 2026 - Predicting Contract Risk Before It Even Happens

The free session explores how emerging AI trends are transforming contract management and proactive risk mitigation.

PRINCETON, N.J., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, has announced an upcoming educational webinar titled "Agentic AI in 2026: Predicting Contract Risk Before It Even Happens." This free virtual event will be held in two weeks and will explore how next-generation agentic artificial intelligence is reshaping proactive contract risk analysis and organizational compliance strategies.

As contract processes grow increasingly complex, organizations face challenges such as fragmented data, evolving regulations, and rising expectations for real-time oversight. The webinar will examine how agentic AI — autonomous, goal-driven systems capable of reasoning and taking action — is revolutionizing CLM by identifying potential risks earlier and more accurately than traditional tools.

"Agentic AI represents the next major leap in contract intelligence," said Amanda Bowman, Marketing Manager at CobbleStone Software. "This webinar will give legal, procurement, and contract professionals a clear view of how AI-driven insights can help them reduce exposure, increase compliance, and make faster, more informed decisions."

Attendees will gain insights into:

How agentic AI differs from conventional machine learning and generative AI





Real-world examples of predicting contract risk before execution





Trends shaping CLM innovation throughout 2026





How organizations can leverage AI-driven recommendations to strengthen governance





Demonstrations of emerging CobbleStone AI capabilities

This feature-rich session is designed for contract managers, legal teams, procurement professionals, compliance officers, and business leaders seeking to stay ahead of risk and improve operational resilience.

Event Details:

Title: Agentic AI in 2026: Predicting Contract Risk Before It Even Happens

Date: Two weeks from today

Registration: Click here.

Cost: Free

"Proactive risk management is no longer optional — it's mission‑critical," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"This webinar will show organizations what's possible when AI does more than analyze documents — it anticipates threats before they materialize."

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

