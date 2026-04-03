CobbleStone® Announces Masterclass, Two Weeks Away: AI‑Driven, Agentic Contract Management Excellence

CobbleStone Software is hosting a live masterclass on April 17, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 11:45 AM ET that will promote the benefits of a strategy built on AI-driven, agentic contract management.

PRINCETON, N.J., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, is excited to announce its upcoming live masterclass is two weeks away. The session will be held on April 17, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 11:45 AM ET.

CobbleStone Software is hosting a live masterclass on April 17, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 11:45 AM ET that will promote the benefits of a strategy built on AI-driven, agentic contract management.

As organizations seek to automate complex contract processes, increase compliance, and improve collaboration, many teams are turning to next‑generation agentic contracting tools — systems that can independently assist with tasks, intelligently guide workflows, and accelerate contract outcomes. CobbleStone's masterclass will demonstrate how these new agentic capabilities, alongside AI‑powered agents and centralized workflows, enable organizations to modernize contracting at scale.

Attendees will explore how CobbleStone's agentic CLM tools support teams by:

Automating contract creation, routing, and approvals with intelligent, agentic workflows.

Providing AI‑driven auto-redlining, contract sentiment perspectives, and risk insights.

Centralizing documents, data, and communication for comprehensive lifecycle visibility.

Helping legal, procurement, sales, and compliance teams stay aligned and audit‑ready.

The event is ideal for professionals in legal, procurement, contract administration, compliance, and operations seeking to elevate their organizational workflows with modern, intelligent contract management technology. All registrants will receive access to the live training as well as the on‑demand recording.

Masterclass Details

Date: April 17, 2026 (Two Weeks Away)

April 17, 2026 (Two Weeks Away) Time: 9:00 AM – 11:45 AM ET

9:00 AM – 11:45 AM ET Registration: Click here to register.

"With contract volume rising and compliance demands intensifying, organizations need more than basic automation," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing and CLM Futurist at CobbleStone Software.

This masterclass will show attendees how agentic, AI‑enhanced CLM technology can independently support and guide teams — enabling faster, smarter, and more controlled contracting."

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

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SOURCE CobbleStone Software