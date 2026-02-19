CobbleStone® Expands Agentic VISDOM® AI Features Into Its Native Online Document Editor, Delivering Fully Integrated Contract Intelligence

Preview: CobbleStone Software has embedded agentic VISDOM AI functionality directly into its native online document editor, delivering continuous, accuracy‑driven contract intelligence that replaces manual review workflows and streamlines drafting, redlining, and risk analysis across the entire contract lifecycle.

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, has announced the launch of agentic VISDOM AI features directly within the CobbleStone Contract Insight® native online document editor. This enhancement brings CobbleStone's established VISDOM capabilities for the MS Word environment directly into the platform's browser‑based editor, allowing organizations to draft, redline, analyze, and finalize contracts without relying on external applications.

CobbleStone Software has embedded agentic VISDOM AI functionality directly into its native online document editor, delivering continuous, accuracy‑driven contract intelligence that replaces manual review workflows and streamlines drafting, redlining, and risk analysis across the entire contract lifecycle.

The enhanced online editor incorporates AI-powered summarization, risk detection, and automated document review tools that mirror the intelligent features previously made available through CobbleStone's MS Word integration. Users can quickly generate key takeaways from lengthy agreements, identify potential risk language or inconsistencies, and perform comprehensive structural and completeness checks in seconds. These capabilities now operate continuously inside the web-based editor, decreasing the need for manual oversight and reducing dependency on switching interfaces.

Building upon recent CobbleStone Contract Insight platform improvements, users can also collaborate in real time with co-authoring, tracked edits, inline comments, and AI-enhanced clause management, all within a centralized contract ecosystem.

By embedding VISDOM AI at the platform level, AI operates autonomously within the native editor – allowing organizations to gain consistent system-wide accuracy, proactive guidance, and portfolio-level insights without the need for complex user configuration. VISDOM AI agents analyze contract language, flag risks, review clauses, and support document integrity throughout the drafting and negotiation process.

"Embedding VISDOM AI directly into our native online document editor represents a transformational leap forward for contract management," said Mark Nastasi, CEO & Founder of CobbleStone Software.

"Our users now benefit from agentic AI risk analysis, automated review, and clause intelligence without leaving the platform. VISDOM has evolved beyond an assistant — it's the intelligence powering every step of the contracting process."

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

