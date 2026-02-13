CobbleStone Software Recognized with Numerous Awards in the Theorem LegalTech Awards

CobbleStone Software is recognized by Theorem LegalTech Marketplace for outstanding performance in legal technology.

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, the award‑winning provider of contract management solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the Annual Theorem LegalTech Awards, and further distinguished with Solution of the Year, Best Estimated ROI, Users Most Likely to Recommend, and inclusion in Theorem's prestigious Magic Circle — underscoring CobbleStone's exceptional performance, impact, and adoption across the legal technology ecosystem.

The Theorem LegalTech Awards are the only industry honors powered entirely by verified purchasing behavior, real‑world technology adoption, and procurement intelligence from the Theorem platform — the industry's leading legal technology and services procurement system. Recognition is grounded in analysis of more than $300 million in tracked legal technology spend, real‑time tech stack insights, and RFP‑level buyer activity across corporate legal departments and law firms. Award results are further validated with verified user feedback sourced from trusted legal networks including CLOC, ACC, and In‑House Connect.

The Awards evaluate technology solutions across key categories — including Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), Workflow Automation, Enterprise Legal Management (ELM), and generative AI — assessing both outcomes and platform engagement to identify solutions delivering exceptional value, usability, and performance.

CobbleStone Software was named and awarded:

Solution of the Year



Recognizing the top‑performing legal technology solution delivering the strongest outcomes across functionality, usability, adoption, and customer results.

Best Estimated ROI



Awarded to the product delivering superior financial return relative to cost and implementation effort — reflecting CobbleStone's ability to drive measurable efficiency and impact.

Magic Circle



An elite distinction recognizing legal technology solutions most widely trusted by sophisticated legal departments and leading law firms.

Users Most Likely to Recommend



Based on verified likelihood of recommendation from legal professionals across Theorem's ecosystem.

Leader



Awarded to multiple market leaders based on satisfaction, presence, and demonstrated impact on legal outcomes.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Theorem," said Mark Nastasi, CEO & Founder of CobbleStone Software.

"These awards reflect the real‑world impact our platform has on legal teams striving for speed, compliance, and clarity in their contract processes. We remain dedicated to delivering a highly configurable, AI‑powered CLM solution that continues to evolve with our clients' needs."

Unlike traditional award programs, the Theorem LegalTech Awards are grounded in verified adoption patterns, legal technology stack configurations, and peer recognition from tens of thousands of legal professionals. With more than $300M in purchasing activity driving its insights, Theorem provides unmatched visibility into which solutions legal teams rely on most.

About CobbleStone Software

CobbleStone Software is an internationally-agile contract management software provider who has served clients of all sizes in public and private sectors for over 30 years and counting. It has been praised by third-party analysts and users alike for its user-friendliness, configurability, and customer service. Click here to request a free demo of CobbleStone- risk and commitment free.

About Theorem and the LegalTech Awards

The Theorem LegalTech Awards are the only industry honors powered by real legal tech usage and adoption data. With insights from networks like the Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC) and the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), the awards reflect what legal teams are actually using and recommending. Learn more at https://ecosystem.theoremlegal.com/awards

