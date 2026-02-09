CobbleStone Software's Solutions Now Available Through E&I Cooperative Services

Preview: CobbleStone Software announces its availability through E&I Cooperative Services, enabling participating E&I members to procure its contract lifecycle management solutions through a competitively solicited cooperative agreement.

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, announced that its software solutions offering is now available through E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) following a competitive solicitation process. Through this cooperative contract, E&I members can procure CobbleStone Software solutions efficiently while benefiting from pre‑negotiated pricing and terms.

The E&I Cooperative Services contract (Contract Number CR001499) makes CobbleStone Software's CLM and source‑to‑contract solutions available to participating members, including higher education institutions and K‑12 organizations.

CobbleStone Software's flagship platform, CobbleStone Contract Insight®, helps organizations automate and streamline the entire contract lifecycle—from request and authoring to negotiation, approval, compliance, and renewal. The solution offers robust capabilities such as a powerful agentic AI-powered chatbot, risk analysis tool, and contract sentiment analyst, contract authoring and negotiation tools, eSignature and approval workflows, compliance tracking, vendor and sourcing management, and AI‑powered analytics to support risk mitigation and informed decision‑making.

Through the E&I contract, members gain access to CobbleStone Software's configurable and user‑friendly platform, designed to support a wide range of organizational needs. The contract includes CobbleStone's full catalog of CLM and source‑to‑pay offerings, along with consulting, implementation, and ongoing support services. CobbleStone also offers flexible deployment options and seamless integrations with leading enterprise systems such as SAP, Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics, and Salesforce, helping institutions align contract management with existing technology ecosystems.

E&I Cooperative Services is a member‑owned, nonprofit purchasing cooperative serving the education community. Its competitively awarded contracts are designed to help members save time and resources while ensuring compliance with procurement requirements. Through this agreement, E&I members can purchase CobbleStone Software solutions with confidence, knowing the contract has undergone a rigorous evaluation process.

"Being awarded an E&I Cooperative Services contract underscores our commitment to providing accessible, cost‑effective contract management and procurement solutions to the education and public sectors," said Mark Nastasi, CEO & Founder of CobbleStone Software.

"E&I members can now leverage CobbleStone Contract Insight® through a competitively solicited agreement that simplifies procurement while delivering powerful, scalable technology."

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

