VISDOM® Receives 2025 LegalTech Breakthrough Award For "LegalOps Solution of the Year"

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software , a leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced VISDOM has been recognized with "LegalOps Solution of the Year" in the 6th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe.

CobbbleStone's VISDOM AI wins Legaltech Generative AI Solution of the Year

By integrating generative AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics into its platform, CobbleStone® empowers legal professionals to manage contracts with intelligence, speed, and precision. VISDOM+® AI is a contract lifecycle management (CLM) generative AI solution built on OpenAI that enables users to generate contract clauses on demand, assess risk, analyze sentiment, and meet compliance. VISDOM+ also delivers actionable insights to help legal teams stay ahead of potential issues - whether drafting an indemnification clause or reviewing a contract for hidden risks.

CobbleStone's VISDOM Assist intuitive chatbot answers user questions about the contract process, the CobbleStone interface, and more. With VISDOM+, the chatbot can respond to complex system-related queries and offer legal context based on current compliance standards. In addition, the platform's VISDOM AI Helper for MS Word allows users to interact with CobbleStone's CLM features directly within their documents. The AI assistant streamlines document review and enhances accuracy, including summarizing lengthy contracts and flagging risky language and inconsistencies. Users can navigate their contract library, access linked records, and manage clauses with no need to leave Word.

VISDOM+ also supports centralized clause management, enabling legal teams to store and reuse pre-approved clauses for consistency across contracts and compliance. The platform's risk and sentiment analysis tools provide visibility into contract language, helping users identify suboptimal terms and assess the overall tone of agreements - improving strategic decision-making and risk mitigation.

"Our approach to LegalTech isn't just about automation, it's about empowerment. Smarter contracts integrate automation into the contract lifecycle, securely supporting visibility and compliance, and resulting in more control. VISDOM+ is a promise for a future as well as a present-day solution that's already transforming how legal professionals work," said Mark Nastasi, founder and CEO of CobbleStone Software. "We're so pleased to accept this award from LegalTech Breakthrough. Our solutions are the result of millions of dollars of R&D, thousands of hours, client feedback, and industry know-how. From clause generation to compliance tracking, we promise to keep leading the way in intelligent contract management."

The legal technology sector is transforming one of the world's most complex and vital industries. From AI-powered research and document automation to digital case management, e-discovery, compliance, and secure cloud-based solutions, LegalTech innovations are driving greater efficiency, transparency, and accessibility across firms, legal departments and the broader justice system.

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to highlight and recognize the world's most innovative companies and solutions shaping the future of legal technology. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over a dozen countries worldwide, reflecting the global momentum and breakthrough innovation fueling the LegalTech industry today.

"CobbleStone stands out by delivering powerful, convenient, practical AI capabilities that solve everyday challenges. Traditional CLM software requires people to manually tag and file documents; problems are usually found after they have already happened, and these legacy tools seldom provide real-time data on contract performance. Not to mention the time spent on reviewing and approving complex deals," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough. "By combining AI-driven intelligence with user-friendly tools, CobbleStone's VISDOM+ helps legal teams conquer contract bottlenecks and focus on higher-value work. The result is a smarter, faster, and more compliant contract management process. Congratulations on being our pick for 'LegalOps Solution of the Year!'"

About CobbleStone Software

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement , and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures , more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning , and more.

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

