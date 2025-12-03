CobbleStone Software Recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Life Cycle Management

CobbleStone has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Life Cycle Management. We feel this recognition is for our strong execution, flexible deployment options, and commitment to AI-driven innovation.

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software announced today that it has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management. In our view, this recognition confirms CobbleStone's strong execution capabilities and commitment to delivering flexible, innovative solutions for organizations seeking to streamline their contracting processes.

CobbleStone's flagship product, CobbleStone Contract Insight®, serves over 1,700 customers and is widely adopted across legal, procurement, and sales teams, with a strong presence in key verticals such as healthcare, government, and pharmaceutical.

CobbleStone Contract Insight Key Strengths:

Flexible Deployment Options: CobbleStone offers public and private cloud hosting, as well as on-premises perpetual licenses, meeting diverse organizational needs.

Intelligent Contract Automation: Built-in AI agents summarize clauses and rewrite neutral or negative language for clarity and compliance, saving time and reducing risk.

Ease of Use and Intuitive Interface: CobbleStone's user-friendly design ensures quick adoption and smooth navigation, minimizing training time and boosting productivity.

Configurability: Highly configurable features allow organizations to customize workflows, fields, and alerts to fit unique business needs.

Contracting On the Go: CobbleStone's mobile app empowers users to manage contracts anytime, anywhere—boosting efficiency and responsiveness without being tied to a desk.

"Being recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant validates our mission to empower organizations with a comprehensive, configurable CLM solution," said Mark Nastasi, CEO of CobbleStone.

CobbleStone continues to invest in AI-driven capabilities, including its VISDOM® virtual assistant which delivers prompt-suggested, AI-assisted features and high-impact AI agent use cases.

To learn more about CobbleStone Software's leading contract management and procurement software suite, CobbleStone Contract Insight, visit CobbleStone Software.

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

Source: Gartner Report, Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management, By Kaitlynn Sommers, Kerrie McDonald, etc., November 2025.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CobbleStone Software

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement , and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures , more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning , and more.

