CobbleStone® Highlights AI‑Powered Workflow Agent Capabilities for Intelligent Contract Lifecycle Execution

CobbleStone Software highlights advanced, AI‑powered workflow agent capabilities within its CobbleStone Contract Insight® platform, delivering a modern, automated approach to managing contract tasks, approvals, lifecycle processes, and more.

PRINCETON, N.J., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, is proud to highlight its enhanced AI-powered workflow agent capabilities within its CobbleStone Contract Insight platform. These capabilities bring configurable workflow automation to help organizations intelligently manage contract-driven tasks, approvals, and obligations across the enterprise.

CobbleStone users can enjoy simple or complex agentic workflows and tasks.

CobbleStone's agentic workflow automation capabilities are designed to transform traditional, static processes into dynamic, event-driven workflows that quickly initiate, route, and manage activities based on contract data, business rules, and real-time events. CobbleStone Contract Insight enables organizations to leverage workflow agents that support serial, parallel, or hybrid approval processes while dynamically routing tasks and approvals based on contract attributes such as value, department, or risk indicators.

Workflow tasks can be assigned to internal stakeholders or external parties, with support for recurring schedules, automated escalation, and bulk reassignment. Built-in alerts and notifications proactively notify users of key milestones, renewal dates, compliance requirements, and deadlines through configurable email and system notifications.

CobbleStone Contract Insight also enables self-service workflow initiation, empowering business users to submit requests through configurable forms that dynamically capture relevant data and trigger automated approval workflows. Upon approval, the system can automatically create and link contract records, promoting comprehensive traceability from request through execution. Workflow actions, approvals, and AI interactions are fully logged, providing audit trail visibility and supporting compliance and governance requirements.

These features dovetail nicely with role-based dashboards and ad-hoc and custom reporting tools, which provide insight into active workflows, task statuses, approval timelines, and operational bottlenecks. In turn, teams can monitor performance, improve cycle times, and continuously optimize contract lifecycles.

Book a free demo to see workflow agents and complementary features in action today!

"With these enhanced workflow agent capabilities, CobbleStone continues to deliver solutions that help organizations streamline contract processes while maintaining control and visibility," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing and CLM Futurist at CobbleStone Software.

"Configurable workflows are enabling our clients to manage contract activities more efficiently, proactively, and with greater confidence across the entire lifecycle."

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

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SOURCE CobbleStone Software