CobbleStone® Introduces AI Playbooks: Smart Clause Matching, Guided Redlining & Intelligent Contract Standardization

CobbleStone Software introduced AI playbooks to help make contract negotiation and review more efficient and consistent.

PRINCETON, N.J., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, is proud to highlight its AI playbooks feature within CobbleStone Contract Insight® and its Microsoft Word plugin.

CobbleStone Software introduced AI playbooks to help make contract negotiation and review more efficient and consistent.

As organizations continue to face delays caused by manual contract review processes and reliance on limited institutional knowledge, AI playbooks provide a modern, scalable solution. This powerful functionality enables organizations to standardize clause usage, strengthen negotiation strategies, and accelerate contract review with intelligent, AI-driven insights.

CobbleStone's AI playbooks empower teams with:

Smart Clause Matching: VISDOM® AI performs side-by-side delta analysis on uploaded contracts, delivering semantic matching with percentage-based similarity scoring to quickly identify deviations from approved standards.





VISDOM® AI performs side-by-side delta analysis on uploaded contracts, delivering semantic matching with percentage-based similarity scoring to quickly identify deviations from approved standards. Guided Redlining & Negotiation Support: Built-in negotiating comments and business justifications provide actionable guidance, helping reviewers make consistent, strategic decisions aligned with organizational policies.





Built-in negotiating comments and business justifications provide actionable guidance, helping reviewers make consistent, strategic decisions aligned with organizational policies. Centralized Clause Intelligence: Clause libraries and playbooks serve as institutional memory, virtually ensuring consistent application of approved language and minimizing reliance on tribal knowledge.





Clause libraries and playbooks serve as institutional memory, virtually ensuring consistent application of approved language and minimizing reliance on tribal knowledge. Automated Clause Extraction: VISDOM AI can scan and extract clauses from incoming documents, enabling seamless updates to clause libraries and playbooks within a unified workflow.





VISDOM AI can scan and extract clauses from incoming documents, enabling seamless updates to clause libraries and playbooks within a unified workflow. Flexible Playbook Management: Users can create, assign, and manage clause playbooks at both the contract level and individual clause level, supporting agility across legal and business teams.

"Legal teams and contract teams are under pressure to move faster while maintaining accuracy and compliance during contract negotiation and contract review," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing and CLM Futurist at CobbleStone Software.

"AI playbooks equip organizations with intelligent tools that guide decision-making, preserve strategic knowledge, and enable consistent and scalable contract management."

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

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SOURCE CobbleStone Software