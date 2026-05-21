CobbleStone® Introduces AI-Powered Auto-Obligations for Automated Contract Obligation Detection and Task Creation

New CobbleStone VISDOM® AI capability helps organizations identify contract obligations, reduce risk, and automate follow-through.

PRINCETON, N.J., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, is proud to introduce its AI-powered auto-obligations feature, a powerful new capability within its VISDOM® AI engine designed to automatically detect contractual obligations and convert them into actionable tasks.

New CobbleStone VISDOM® AI capability helps organizations identify contract obligations, reduce risk, and automate follow-through.

Managing contract obligations across large volumes of complex agreements remains a persistent challenge for organizations. Important responsibilities, deadlines, and requirements are often buried within dense legal documents, requiring time-consuming manual review to identify and track.

This manual approach not only slows down contract operations but also increases the risk of missed commitments, compliance gaps, and inconsistent processes across teams. Without a standardized method for capturing and managing obligations, organizations can face reduced visibility into critical milestones and potential exposure to unnecessary risk.

With CobbleStone's new auto-obligations feature powered by VISDOM, organizations can eliminate these challenges through intelligent automation. The system scans contract documents to automatically identify obligations - such as deadlines, responsibilities, and key requirements - highlighting them and adding them directly to the contract record.

These obligations can then drive automated tasks, reminders, and updates, fostering an environment where contract requirements are consistently tracked and fulfilled.

Key capabilities of the auto-obligations feature include:

Automatic obligation detection powered by VISDOM AI.





powered by VISDOM AI. Centralized tracking through a new "Obligations Found" section within record details.





through a new "Obligations Found" section within record details. Automated task creation and updates based on configurable business rules.





based on configurable business rules. Flexible review and editing, allowing users to validate and manage obligations before saving.

In addition, CobbleStone introduces its new Obligation Type Manager, giving administrators greater control over how obligations are categorized and handled. Teams can create and manage obligation types, define how VISDOM identifies them, and link them to automated actions such as task creation or field updates.

The auto-obligations feature is accessible directly within the CobbleStone Contract Insight® platform, including the Record Details page and document toolbox, allowing users to extract and manage obligations on demand.

Book a free demo of the auto-obligations feature today.

"Organizations can no longer rely on manual processes to manage critical contract obligations at scale," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing and CLM Futurist at CobbleStone Software.

"With our AI-powered auto-obligations feature, we're enabling teams to automatically capture, track, and act on their contractual commitments - helping reduce risk, save time, and drive greater operational efficiency."

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

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SOURCE CobbleStone Software