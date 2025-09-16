CobbleStone® Joins American Health Law Association Podcast to Discuss Healthcare Contract Management

CobbleStone Software announces its participation in an AHLA podcast, discussing how a centralized CLM solution with AI can help healthcare organizations navigate complex contract management challenges.

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report – is excited to announce its participation in a podcast episode with the American Health Law Association (AHLA). The episode, titled "Healthcare Contracts: Strategies for Success," features CobbleStone Software representatives discussing key challenges and best practices for managing contracts within the healthcare industry.

The podcast explores the full contract lifecycle, from initial requests and negotiation to final approvals and renewals. The discussion highlights common pain points in healthcare contract management, such as a lack of standardization and the need for more efficient processes. The episode also emphasizes the benefits of a centralized CLM solution to improve visibility, streamline workflows, and manage contract clauses effectively.

A key topic of the conversation was the increasing role of technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), in the contract management process.

"The healthcare industry, in particular, has complex contract requirements, and managing them manually can lead to significant risk and inefficiency," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"Our goal in this podcast was to provide healthcare professionals with actionable strategies and insights on how to leverage technology, like our AI-powered CLM solution, to automate processes, reduce risk, and ensure better compliance."

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

