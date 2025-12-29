CobbleStone® Mobile App Unveiled to Streamline Contract Management Anywhere, Anytime

Preview: CobbleStone Software introduces the redesigned CobbleStone Mobile App, featuring a modernized interface, centralized and simplified navigation, and robust CLM functionality, with features tailor-made for iOS and Android experiences.

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions, unveils its CobbleStone Mobile App redesign for faster, more intuitive contract lifecycle management on the go anywhere, anytime for iOS and Android users. CobbleStone clients can enjoy mobile agility without sacrificing the quality of their CobbleStone Contract Insight® experience.

The sleek and freshly redesigned app boasts:

CobbleStone Software introduces the redesigned CobbleStone Mobile App, featuring a modernized interface, centralized and simplified navigation, and robust CLM functionality, with features tailor-made for iOS and Android experiences.

A modernized and highly responsive interface that mirrors the desktop experience for quicker task completion and optimal oversight on mobile devices.

Contract searching and reporting, workflows and approvals, task alerts, tracking, and more.

Secure access to download and upload contracts, attachments, and more from handheld devices.

Users can expect to enjoy increased productivity and speed, reducing bottlenecks and keeping contract lifecycles moving while traveling, working remotely, or simply using their preferred device.

"CobbleStone's redesigned mobile app reflects our commitment to modern, accessible contract management for teams who need flexibility without sacrificing control" said Mark Nastasi, CEO & Founder of CobbleStone Software.

"By leveraging robust CLM capabilities within a streamlined mobile experience, organizations can accelerate informed decision-making and maintain compliance no matter where they work. We're thrilled to help legal, contract, and procurement professionals stay connected."

WHERE TO GET IT:

Click here to download the iOS version.

Click here to download the Android version.

Click here to see the latest features explained and showcased!

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

