CobbleStone® Provides Executive Dashboards and Advanced Analytics to Empower Intelligent Contract Decisions

Preview: CobbleStone Software provides powerful executive dashboards and advanced analytics designed to give organizations deeper, more intuitive visibility into contract performance and spend.

PRINCETON, N.J., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, has announced its reporting, analytics, and executive dashboard capabilities within its CobbleStone Contract Insight® Enterprise platform. These features are designed to help organizations gain deeper visibility into spend, performance, obligations, and risk — all while maintaining CobbleStone's hallmark of intuitive, user‑friendly navigation.

CobbleStone Software provides powerful executive dashboards and advanced analytics designed to give organizations deeper, more intuitive visibility into contract performance and spend.

CobbleStone Contract Insight Enterprise delivers robust data insights through dynamic graphical dashboards, drag‑and‑drop report designers, QuickStats® analysis, role‑based KPI views, and drill‑down spend visuals. This functionality highlights CobbleStone's commitment to giving organizations actionable, executive‑level transparency across the entire contract lifecycle.

CobbleStone Contract Insight Enterprise features expanded capabilities across reporting and spend management, including:

Executive ‑ grade Dashboards: Easily configurable KPI dashboards covering contracts, legal operations, solicitations, financials, risks, and spend trends — they can be customized per user, team, or department.





Easily configurable KPI dashboards covering contracts, legal operations, solicitations, financials, risks, and spend trends — they can be customized per user, team, or department. Advanced Reporting Engine: A unified reporting framework offering ad‑hoc report building, custom report design, scheduled recurring reports, calculated fields, charting, and multi‑format exporting (Excel, PDF, Word, CSV, XML, HTML, image formats, and more).





A unified reporting framework offering ad‑hoc report building, custom report design, scheduled recurring reports, calculated fields, charting, and multi‑format exporting (Excel, PDF, Word, CSV, XML, HTML, image formats, and more). Enhanced Spend Intelligence: Budget‑to‑actual analysis, automated budget‑threshold alerts, line‑item spend tracking, PO and invoice visibility, cost‑center and budget‑code reporting, and year‑over‑year financial summaries.





Budget‑to‑actual analysis, automated budget‑threshold alerts, line‑item spend tracking, PO and invoice visibility, cost‑center and budget‑code reporting, and year‑over‑year financial summaries. QuickStats ® High ‑ Speed Insights: Quick statistical breakdowns of average, minimum, maximum, and total contract amounts — plus grouping by vendor, contract type, department, or project.





Quick statistical breakdowns of average, minimum, maximum, and total contract amounts — plus grouping by vendor, contract type, department, or project. Comprehensive Drill ‑ Down Transparency: Dashboard tiles, spend visualizations, and reports support one‑click drill‑down to underlying contract records, attachments, audit logs, financial line items, and related tasks.





Dashboard tiles, spend visualizations, and reports support one‑click drill‑down to underlying contract records, attachments, audit logs, financial line items, and related tasks. Intelligent Search & Full‑Text Scan:

Search fields — standard or user‑defined — and perform OCR‑powered full‑text search on PDFs, Word documents, images, and attachments.

CobbleStone can also support:

Personalized dashboard layouts with drag‑and‑drop tiles.

Inline calendar and task visualization.

Role‑based dashboard assignments.

Clause usage analytics and template drafting histories.

Automated reporting for contract milestones, COI tracking, cycle time, and approval/signing actions.

Revenue/spend forecasting, budget comparisons, and cross‑departmental performance tracking.

"These analytics features reaffirm that CobbleStone remains committed to innovation driven by client feedback," said Mark Nastasi, CEO & Founder of CobbleStone Software.

"Organizations need clear, actionable contract intelligence — and we're enabling it faster and more intuitively than ever."

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

> LinkedIn

> X

> Facebook

> YouTube

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

SOURCE CobbleStone Software