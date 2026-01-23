CobbleStone Software & Theorem to Host Marketplace Demo Spotlighting the Future of Contract AI

Preview: CobbleStone Software and Theorem will host "AI Live" on January 28, 2026, showcasing how modern contract AI streamlines legal workflows, enhances productivity, and empowers legal teams with intelligent automation.

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, announced today its upcoming marketplace demo, "AI Live: Transforming Contracts with Insightful, Intelligent Automation," scheduled for January 28, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Hosted in partnership with Theorem, the session will give legal professionals a firsthand look at how modern contract AI is reshaping the way legal teams manage workflows, reduce manual workload, and accelerate business processes.

Attendees will experience how CobbleStone's advanced contract AI elevates:

Holistic contract workflows from intake to renewal

Automated drafting and clause recommendations

Risk identification and mitigation powered by intelligent analysis

Data extraction, insights, and reporting for better decision-making

Seamless cross-department collaboration supported by configurable automation

This live marketplace demo is designed specifically for legal professionals seeking clarity, efficiency, and competitive advantage through modern AI capabilities.

"AI is no longer a future concept for legal teams — it's an essential part of how top organizations stay efficient, compliant, and competitive," said Bradford Jones, Vice President at CobbleStone Software.

"This demo will show legal professionals how CobbleStone's VISDOM AI transforms daily contract work into a streamlined, insight-driven process that empowers teams to focus on higher-value tasks."

Click here to register for the demo.

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

SOURCE CobbleStone Software