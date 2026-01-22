CobbleStone Software's Mark Nastasi Named CEO of the Year 2025 by Success Knocks Magazine

Preview: CobbleStone Software announces that CEO Mark Nastasi has been named CEO of the Year 2025 by Success Knocks Magazine.

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions, is proud to announce that Mark Nastasi, Founder and CEO, has been recognized as CEO of the Year 2025 by Success Knocks Magazine, a distinguished business publication known for spotlighting exceptional leadership and organizational excellence. This award acknowledges Nastasi's outstanding executive performance, strategic innovation, and his continued commitment to advancing contract lifecycle management (CLM).

The honor follows an independent evaluation conducted by Success Knocks, focusing on leadership impact, company performance, innovation, and contributions to the business community. The recognition considered CobbleStone Software's achievements over the past financial year, the strength of the company's solutions and strategies, and survey responses from top executives and board directors.

Under Mark Nastasi's leadership, CobbleStone Software continues to expand its footprint as a trusted provider in CLM, powering contract processes for organizations in both the public and private sectors. His vision has driven the evolution of CobbleStone's flagship platform, CobbleStone Contract Insight®, helping clients streamline workflows, reduce risk, and harness the power of contract intelligence – just to name a few.

This recognition highlights Mark Nastasi's commitment to delivering secure, forward‑thinking, user‑centered CLM technology — and reinforces CobbleStone Software's continued momentum as an industry trailblazer.

"Mark's dedication to innovation and client success is the foundation of CobbleStone's culture, and this recognition is a testament to the impact he makes every day," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"We are thrilled to see his leadership acknowledged at a national level."

