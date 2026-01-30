CobbleStone Software Achieves FedRAMP Ready Status, Advances Authorization Efforts

Preview: CobbleStone Software announces its FedRAMP Ready status in advancement of authorization efforts while seeking a sponsor to further the process.

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, announced that it has achieved FedRAMP Ready status for its flagship cloud offering, CobbleStone Contract Insight®. This milestone reflects CobbleStone's strong security posture and alignment with NIST and federal cybersecurity frameworks, marking a significant step toward full FedRAMP authorization.

CobbleStone Software announces its FedRAMP Ready status in advancement of authorization efforts while seeking a sponsor to further the process.

CobbleStone Software is the Cloud Service Provider (CSP) for CobbleStone Contract Insight®, which is listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace as the Cloud Service Offering (CSO). As part of the FedRAMP Ready designation, CobbleStone successfully completed an independent security assessment performed by A‑LIGN, a FedRAMP‑accredited Third‑Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), and submitted its assessment package for FedRAMP review.

Achieving FedRAMP Ready status indicates that CobbleStone Software and CobbleStone Contract Insight have met the initial security documentation and system readiness requirements and are prepared to move forward in the authorization process. This designation represents an important validation of the provider and platform's security controls, risk management practices, and suitability for use by federal agencies.

To proceed with the FedRAMP Agency Authorization path, CobbleStone Software is now seeking a federal agency sponsor to initiate the formal review and authorization process. With an agency sponsor, CobbleStone can complete the remaining FedRAMP requirements and work toward full authorization, enabling broader adoption by federal agencies and their contractors.

Once authorized, CobbleStone Contract Insight would be available as a FedRAMP‑authorized contract lifecycle management and eProcurement solution, empowering government agencies and their partners to securely streamline and centralize mission‑critical processes. The platform is designed to improve efficiency, transparency, and compliance across contract and procurement operations that support public service missions nationwide.

Federal agencies interested in sponsoring CobbleStone Software for FedRAMP Agency Authorization are encouraged to provide the following information to help initiate the process:

Agency Name

Primary Point of Contact Name

Title / Role

Email Address

Phone Number (optional)

"FedRAMP Ready status is a major milestone for CobbleStone Software and a testament to our commitment to meeting the rigorous security standards required by the federal government," said Mark Nastasi, CEO & Founder of CobbleStone Software.

"This achievement positions us to take the next step toward full authorization and expand secure access to our platform across the federal marketplace."

Click here to see CobbleStone's FedRAMP Marketplace listing.

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

> LinkedIn

> X

> Facebook

> YouTube

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

SOURCE CobbleStone Software