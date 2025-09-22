CobbleStone Software and The Unforgotten Haven Celebrate Five Years of Partnership and Community Impact

CobbleStone Software celebrates its fifth year of partnership with The Unforgotten Haven, highlighting a shared commitment to community service through a volunteer effort that provided 150 meals to individuals experiencing homelessness.

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report – is excited to announce the successful completion of its fifth annual collaboration with The Unforgotten Haven, a Blackwood-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to serving the local community. This year's initiative focused on providing meals to individuals experiencing homelessness, with CobbleStone employees packing and donating 150 lunch bags.

For the months of July and August, employees from various departments at CobbleStone Software contributed time and resources to assemble the lunch bags. Each bag contained a peanut butter sandwich, snacks, bottled water, and an encouraging note. These meals were then distributed by The Unforgotten Haven's dedicated team throughout the region.

This long-standing partnership highlights CobbleStone's commitment to social responsibility and community engagement. The collaboration between CobbleStone Software and The Unforgotten Haven serves as a powerful example of how corporate and nonprofit partnerships can create lasting, positive change. As the relationship enters its sixth year, both organizations are committed to continuing their shared mission of service and support.

"It's inspiring to see our team come together year after year to support such a meaningful cause," said Mark Nastasi, CEO of CobbleStone Software.

"The Unforgotten Haven continues to make a real difference in our community, and we're honored to play a small part in their mission."

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

