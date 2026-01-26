CobbleStone Software Announces New Collaboration and AI Enhancements

Preview: CobbleStone Software announces powerful new real-time collaboration features, AI‑enhanced document editing functionality, and much more in CobbleStone Contract Insight® 22.6.0, delivering a smoother, smarter contract management experience.

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, announced the release of Contract Insight® 22.6.0, introducing significant improvements to contract collaboration, document editing, and AI‑driven insights that streamline and strengthen the contract lifecycle experience. This latest update reflects CobbleStone's ongoing commitment to delivering intuitive, efficient, and future‑ready contract management technology.

With modern organizations facing increasing pressure to finalize contracts quickly, clearly, and collaboratively, CobbleStone Contract Insight® 22.6.0 empowers teams to work more effectively from first draft to final signature. The new release enhances real-time teamwork, simplifies the negotiation process, and brings AI‑powered intelligence directly into the contract editing environment.

Key Enhancements in CobbleStone Contract Insight® 22.6.0 Include:

Real-Time Collaborative Editing: Users can initiate collaboration with the new Start Collaboration option, invite collaborators, configure permissions, track edits and comments, and finalize sessions with ease.

Users can initiate collaboration with the new option, invite collaborators, configure permissions, track edits and comments, and finalize sessions with ease. AI‑Enhanced Document Support: Integrated VISDOM ® tools assist with clause generation, compliance analysis, risk alerts, and automated document review — all within the editor.

Integrated VISDOM tools assist with clause generation, compliance analysis, risk alerts, and automated document review — all within the editor. A More Seamless CLM Experience: A more intuitive workflow reduces bottlenecks and helps teams manage increasing contract volume with greater clarity and efficiency.

CobbleStone Software encourages users to explore the full list of enhancements and deeper capability explanations in the latest blog post, which includes feature walkthroughs and visuals demonstrating the improved contract collaboration experience.

Click here to read the full list of features and enhancements.

"Our goal has always been to provide organizations with technology that simplifies complexity and elevates the way teams collaborate," said Mark Nastasi, CEO & Founder of CobbleStone Software.

"With CobbleStone Contract Insight® 22.6.0, we're delivering a smarter, faster, and more intuitive experience that empowers users to take control of their contracts like never before."

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

