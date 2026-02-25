CobbleStone Software Named MVP (Most Valuable Pioneer) in Contract Lifecycle Management on the QKS AI Maturity Matrix™

CobbleStone Software has been named MVP (Most Valuable Pioneer) in Contract Lifecycle Management on the QKS AI Maturity Matrix™, underscoring the company's leadership in AI‑driven CLM.

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, that it has been named MVP (Most Valuable Pioneer) in Contract Lifecycle Management on the QKS AI Maturity Matrix™. This recognition highlights CobbleStone's innovation velocity and the practical business impact of its native VISDOM® AI across the contract lifecycle.

CobbleStone Software has been named MVP (Most Valuable Pioneer) in Contract Lifecycle Management on the QKS AI Maturity Matrix™, underscoring the company’s leadership in AI‑driven CLM.

CobbleStone Contract Insight® helps legal, procurement, and business teams accelerate contracting from intake to signature to obligation management with AI‑assisted authoring, agentic chatbot querying, clause governance, automated risk detection, collaboration, and analytics. The platform's VISDOM® and VISDOM+ capabilities bring generative and predictive intelligence into everyday CLM workflows — from auto‑redlining and clause replacement to risk summaries and post‑execution compliance tracking.

CobbleStone's product roadmap continues to advance agentic and closed‑loop AI for contracting — connecting data, decisions, and actions so teams can move from reactive review to proactive governance. Recent enhancements bring real‑time collaboration, AI‑powered document editing, and deeper analytics directly into the CLM experience to help organizations shorten cycle times, strengthen compliance, and increase contract value.

Click here to download the complimentary QKS report.

"Being named MVP on the QKS AI Maturity Matrix™ validates what our customers experience every day — AI that's practical, trusted, and built to deliver results," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"We're relentlessly focused on making complex work simpler: faster authoring, clearer negotiations, proactive risk insights, and measurable outcomes across the business."

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

> LinkedIn

> X

> Facebook

> YouTube

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

SOURCE CobbleStone Software