CobbleStone Software's Bradford Jones Named Sales & Marketing Executive of the Year by Success Knocks

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, proudly announces that Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, has been named Sales & Marketing Executive of the Year by Success Knocks Magazine. This prestigious honor recognizes Jones for his outstanding leadership and his pivotal role in driving CobbleStone's continued industry growth and innovation.

Success Knocks highlights Jones for helping lead "a new era of intelligent contract lifecycle management" through strategic expansion, technology innovation, and a commitment to empowering organizations with smarter, AI-driven contract management tools. Under Jones' direction and that of his fellow executives, CobbleStone has strengthened its reputation as a trusted CLM provider by advancing strategic partnerships, including with platforms such as Google Marketplace, SAP, GSA, and E&I Cooperative, which streamline adoption and enhance value for clients across industries.

Jones has also overseen the development of impactful data-driven marketing initiatives. These efforts continue to elevate CobbleStone's visibility while positioning the company as an authoritative voice in contract management, procurement, and compliance, with efforts and strides made in search engine optimization, paid digital media, account‑based marketing, webinars, industry conferences, and partnerships with leading professional organizations such as ACC, NIGP, Lawyers Weekly, CLOC, and NALA.

Central to Jones' leadership is CobbleStone's flagship platform, CobbleStone Contract Insight®, which leverages advanced automation and the company's proprietary VISDOM® AI to help organizations optimize contract processes, reduce risk, and improve operational efficiency. These technologies support CobbleStone's mission to deliver innovative, scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of legal, procurement, and compliance teams.

Jones has served in multiple leadership roles throughout his 15-year tenure at CobbleStone Software and currently oversees all sales, marketing, bids, and other go-to-market initiatives as Vice President of Sales & Marketing. His background includes extensive experience in CLM, eProcurement, and enterprise technology solutions.

"Bradford's recognition as Sales & Marketing Executive of the Year is a tremendous achievement and a reflection of his strategic vision and dedication," said Mark Nastasi, CEO & Founder of CobbleStone Software.

"His contributions have played a critical role in expanding CobbleStone's market presence and elevating our solutions to new levels of innovation and impact."

