CobbleStone Software Authors Business Reporter Article on the Future of AI in Contract Management

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a leading provider of contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions, is proud to announce the publication of its latest thought leadership article in Business Reporter, featured on The Independent.

Titled "What Business AI Will Really Look Like in 2026", the article explores how artificial intelligence is reshaping the way organizations manage legal documents and contracts. Authored by CobbleStone Software, the piece offers expert insights into the practical applications of AI in contract management, including intelligent assistants, clause generation, risk detection, and seamless integration with tools like Microsoft Word and Outlook.

"AI in contract management isn't just a buzzword—it's a transformative force," the article explains. "From chatbots that answer legal questions to automated clause drafting and sentiment analysis, the future of CLM is intelligent, intuitive, and deeply integrated."

The article highlights CobbleStone's commitment to innovation, showcasing how its VISDOM AI engine is helping legal, procurement, and compliance teams work smarter and faster. By embedding AI directly into everyday workflows, CobbleStone is enabling organizations to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and make more informed decisions.

"We're excited to share our vision for the future of AI in business," said Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"This article reflects our dedication to helping organizations harness the power of AI to simplify complex processes and drive meaningful outcomes."

