CobbleStone Software Available for Purchase on WSIPC Cooperative Contract

CobbleStone Software is pleased to share that it is an awarded vendor of WSIPC Cooperative RFP 23-01 for CobbleStone Contract Insight® CLM software.

PRINCETON, N.J., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, is excited to announce that it is an awarded vendor of WSIPC RFP 23-01 Contract Lifecycle Management Solutions.

CobbleStone Software is pleased to share that it is an awarded vendor of WSIPC Cooperative RFP 23-01 for CobbleStone Contract Insight® CLM software.

The WSIPC Cooperative provides comprehensive technology services that empower members so they can focus on their educational mission. The WSIPC Purchasing Program connects education and public agencies to a network of technology partners awarded through an official RFP bid process. The WSIPC purchasing contracts can be used by educational entities and public agencies throughout the United States, with an active Interlocal Agreement.

Click here to learn more!

"We at WSIPC are proud of our partnership with CobbleStone Software, having been on a shared mission to empower the K-12 community through innovative and comprehensive solutions since 2023," shared Dr. Dana Anderson, CEO of WSIPC.

"With CobbleStone Contract Insight's cutting-edge CLM tools and robust features, we have expanded services to over a million students reached by WSIPC's Cooperative programs, virtually ensuring that schools can focus on their core missions. This collaboration has significantly contributed to our mission, aligning seamlessly with our goals and values, and showcasing the commitment of both WSIPC and CobbleStone Software to excellence in education."

"This cooperative contract focuses on providing contract management outreach in the education sector, and we remain proud to work together with WSIPC to serve a myriad of school systems," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"By leveraging the power of our AI-powered CobbleStone Contract Insight platform, we are helping educators streamline their procurement processes, boost compliance, and manage contract lifecycles from beginning to end, allowing them to focus on their core mission of educating students."

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

> LinkedIn

> X

> Facebook

> YouTube

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog

SOURCE CobbleStone Software