CobbleStone Software Honored as a Best Place to Work in 2026 by CIOBulletin

PRINCETON, N.J., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, has been named one of CIOBulletin's Best Places to Work in 2026, an accolade that highlights the company's continued commitment to delivering industry‑leading technology while fostering a culture of innovation, trust, and employee well‑being. This recognition aligns with the publication's recent feature spotlighting CobbleStone's mission, its people‑centric values, and its long‑standing leadership in AI‑powered contract management.

CobbleStone Software has been recognized by CIOBulletin as a Best Place to Work in 2026, reflecting the company’s culture of innovation, employee support, and long‑standing leadership in AI‑powered contract management.

For nearly 30 years, CobbleStone has been at the forefront of CLM innovation—supporting organizations across industries with powerful AI capabilities, workflow automation, and secure integrations. CIOBulletin emphasized CobbleStone's culture of excellence, highlighting its inclusive, supportive environment and the company's dedication to employee growth and success.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by CIOBulletin as a Best Place to Work," said Mark Nastasi, CEO & Founder of CobbleStone Software.

"Our culture has always been rooted in empowering people—both our clients and our employees. This award reflects our commitment to fostering an environment where innovation thrives, collaboration is encouraged, and every team member has the opportunity to succeed."

The CIOBulletin feature—titled "CobbleStone Software: Reshaping AI‑Powered Contract Lifecycle Management"—showcases CobbleStone's leadership in transforming how organizations manage contracts, procurement, and vendor relationships. The article highlights CobbleStone's long‑standing role as a pioneer in contract management, its early adoption of AI to streamline legal and procurement processes, and its reputation as a company built on integrity, innovation, and employee support.

