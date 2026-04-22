CobbleStone Software Named CLM Leader in the Spring 2026 Theorem LegalTech Awards

CobbleStone Software recognized by Theorem LegalTech Marketplace for outstanding performance in legal technology.

PRINCETON, N.J., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, an award-winning contract lifecycle management software solutions provider, today announced that it has been recognized as a CLM Leader and has won multiple other awards in the Spring 2026 Theorem LegalTech Awards — the only legaltech award program powered by verified purchasing, tech stack, and adoption data from the Theorem platform, the industry's leading procurement system for legal services and technology.

CobbleStone Software recognized by Theorem LegalTech Marketplace for outstanding performance in legal technology.

Drawing from $300M+ in tracked spend, real-time stack insights, and RFP-level activity from buyers across the ecosystem, Theorem provides a comprehensive view of what legal teams are evaluating, buying, and using. Award results are further enriched by verified user data from top legal networks including CLOC, ACC, and In-House Connect.

The Spring 2026 Awards recognize legal technology solutions across key categories – from Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) and Workflow Automation to ELM and generative AI – based on real-world outcomes and platform engagement.

CobbleStone Software was awarded:

Best Overall: Marks the most consistently high-performing product across client satisfaction and legal team.

Marks the most consistently high-performing product across client satisfaction and legal team. Leader: Awarded to products (often multiple) leading the market across satisfaction, presence, and impact on legal outcomes.

Awarded to products (often multiple) leading the market across satisfaction, presence, and impact on legal outcomes. Users Love Us: A broad recognition of strong, consistent user satisfaction across the board.

A broad recognition of strong, consistent user satisfaction across the board. Users Recommended: Awarded based on likelihood to be referred by legal professionals.

Awarded based on likelihood to be referred by legal professionals. Best Estimated ROI: Recognizes products that deliver the strongest financial return relative to cost and implementation effort.

Recognizes products that deliver the strongest financial return relative to cost and implementation effort. Best Meets Requirements: Awarded to products most frequently noted for meeting or exceeding legal team needs.

Awarded to products most frequently noted for meeting or exceeding legal team needs. A position on the Magic Circle: An elite badge given to tools trusted by the most sophisticated law firms and legal departments.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Theorem," said Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software. "This award validates our commitment to customer-mindedness, innovation, flexibility, and proactivity in the CLM space, and we're excited to continue supporting legal teams through the entire contract lifecycle from intake to renewal."

Powered by Verified Legal Stack Data

Unlike other award programs, the Theorem Awards are based on adoption patterns, legal tech stack configurations, and peer recognition from verified legal professionals. Theorem offers unmatched insight into the technologies legal departments and law firms consider industry standard.

"As legal teams evolve, they need trusted platforms that deliver both innovation and results," said Joshua Maley, Managing Director of the LegalTech TAM Awards. "This year's awardees represent some of the best performing and most widely adopted solutions in the market."

About CobbleStone Software

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

About Theorem and the LegalTech Awards

The Theorem LegalTech Awards are the only industry honors powered by real legal tech usage and adoption data. With insights from networks like the Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC) and the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), the awards reflect what legal teams are actually using and recommending. Learn more at https://ecosystem.theoremlegal.com/awards

SOURCE CobbleStone Software