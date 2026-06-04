CobbleStone® to Host Webinar on AI-Powered Clause Playbooks and Automated Obligations for Contract Consistency

CobbleStone Software Is hosting a webinar on Friday, June 12th, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM ET that will cover leading AI topics, such as clause playbooks and auto-obligations.

PRINCETON, N.J., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, is excited to announce its upcoming webinar, "AI Powered Clause Playbooks & Automated Obligations for Contract Consistency," scheduled for June 12th, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM ET.

Legal teams today face escalating pressure to review agreements rapidly while maintaining absolute consistency. However, manual clause comparison and "guesswork" during negotiations often lead to hidden risks and missed obligations. This live demonstration showcases how Agentic AI (VISDOM®) within CobbleStone Contract Insight® directly addresses these pain points.

Attendees will discover how to:

Accelerate Review Cycles: Use AI to identify and replace non-standard language quickly.

Use AI to identify and replace non-standard language quickly. Maintain Global Consistency: Virtually ensure every agreement aligns with pre-approved corporate standards using dynamic playbooks.

Virtually ensure every agreement aligns with pre-approved corporate standards using dynamic playbooks. Eliminate Guesswork: Reduce risk by providing legal teams with data-backed clause recommendations.

Reduce risk by providing legal teams with data-backed clause recommendations. Automate Compliance: Strengthen oversight by automatically extracting and tracking critical obligations throughout the contract lifecycle.

Click here to register for the webinar now!

"Legal professionals shouldn't have to choose between speed and accuracy," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing and CLM Futurist at CobbleStone Software.

"By leveraging contract AI, organizations can automate the 'busy work' of clause selection and obligation tracking, allowing their teams to focus on high-value strategy and risk mitigation."

Book a free demo to see CobbleStone in action today!

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

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SOURCE CobbleStone Software