CobbleStone® to Host Webinar on What Real Contract Managers Want, Fear, & Expect Next, Based on Survey Data

PRINCETON, N.J., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software Is hosting a webinar on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 11 AM ET that will cover contract managers' wants, fears, futures, and relationships with contract artificial intelligence (AI), based on survey data.

PRINCETON, N.J. CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, is excited to announce that it will be hosting a webinar titled "Today's Contract Management: What Real Contract Managers Want, Fear, & Expect Next" on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2026, at 11 AM ET.

Future AI usage expectations, according to hundreds of survey responses.

The webinar unpacks internal/proprietary survey data from hundreds of contract management professionals to reveal how teams are thinking about AI, workflow automation, compliance, and the future of CLM. This insightful experience will feature in-depth analyses of engaging data, thought leadership, interactive poll questions and audience participation, a Q&A, and more.

Attendees will learn where they stand with AI and other CLM technology, the factors that go into AI adoption or hesitancy, a roadmap for embracing AI, a breadth of important CLM features to consider, what one may want out of a CLM solution, and the impacts of legal technology.

Legal and contract professionals don't want to miss this opportunity that sparks practical discussions around priorities, risks, and opportunities shaping contract management right now.

Click here to register for the webinar now!

"We at CobbleStone are dedicated to providing numerous interactive experiences and resources that encourage contract management professionals to think deeply about their contract management past, present, and – most importantly – future," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing and CLM Futurist at CobbleStone Software.

"Every day, those who manage contracts are inundated with information about AI. This webinar serves as a safe haven that empowers professionals to stop, think, and strategize."

Book a free demo to see CobbleStone in action today!

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

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SOURCE CobbleStone Software