CobbleStone Software Unveils Collaborative Online Editing for Real‑Time Contract Teamwork

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, is excited to announce the release of its enhanced Collaborative Online Editing functionality—offering a faster, more seamless way for teams to draft, edit, and negotiate contracts in real time.

This new capability introduces a modern, intuitive, and team‑friendly interface designed to accelerate contract collaboration and reduce workflow bottlenecks. With just a few clicks, users can now launch a collaborative editing session.

The refreshed collaborative online editing interface provides users with a sleek word‑processing environment designed to feel natural and simple. From this interface, contract stakeholders can:

Invite collaborators instantly.





Assign permissions that define who can view, edit, comment, or track changes.





The experience is crafted to empower legal teams, procurement professionals, and business users to move through drafting and negotiation with greater speed and confidence. What's more, the experience includes comprehensive audit trails that are dated, timestamped, and identify the user performing the action.

"Our new Collaborative Online Editing capability empowers teams to work together in real time with the clarity and control they need to accelerate negotiations and drive better outcomes," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"This feature reflects our commitment to delivering technology that truly transforms how people create, edit, and finalize contracts."

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

