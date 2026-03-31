CobbleStone Software's Matthew Friebis Named CIO of the Year by Success Knocks Magazine

CobbleStone Software announces that CIO Matthew Friebis has been honored by Success Knocks Magazine as CIO of the Year for his leadership in advancing secure, AI‑driven contract management innovation.

PRINCETON, N.J., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, is proud to announce that Matthew Friebis, Chief Information Officer at CobbleStone Software, has been named CIO of the Year by Success Knocks Magazine. The award recognizes Friebis' exceptional leadership in secure, AI‑driven contract management technology and his pivotal role in advancing CobbleStone's innovative platform.

CobbleStone Software announces that CIO Matthew Friebis has been honored by Success Knocks Magazine as CIO of the Year for his leadership in advancing secure, AI‑driven contract management innovation.

Success Knocks' feature highlights how Friebis has redefined the CIO role by moving beyond traditional infrastructure oversight and serving as a strategic technology steward. With over two decades of enterprise technology leadership—including system integrations, cloud modernization, and secure SaaS delivery—Friebis has helped shape CobbleStone's modern approach to digital transformation for contract management.

Under his direction, CobbleStone has strengthened the architectural foundation of CobbleStone Contract Insight®, promoting a scalable, secure, and configurable CLM solution that supports organizations of various sizes. His strategy focuses on embedding resilience, operational excellence, and measurable business outcomes into every layer of the platform.

One of Friebis' most notable achievements is his leadership in advancing CobbleStone's contract AI and machine learning engine, VISDOM®, which powers intelligent, agentic contract analysis and automation across the platform. Success Knocks emphasizes Friebis' commitment to AI adoption built on trust, transparency, and real-world purpose, especially in highly regulated industries where compliance and risk mitigation are critical.

The feature further outlines how Friebis' leadership philosophy—centered on aligning IT architecture with business needs and anticipating digital change—continues to elevate CobbleStone's position in the CLM industry.

"Matthew's leadership has been instrumental in evolving our platform into a proactive, insight‑driven solution," said Mark Nastasi, CEO & Founder of CobbleStone Software.

"His vision helps CobbleStone continue to anticipate the needs of modern enterprises and lead the industry with secure, forward‑thinking contract management technology."

Click here to read the full Success Knocks Magazine feature.

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

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SOURCE CobbleStone Software