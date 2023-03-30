Cobra Teams Up with BlueParrott to Enhance CB Communication with the Best Possible Sound on CB Radio

Compatible BlueParrott headsets and all-new mobile app are optimized for Cobra's revolutionary 75 All Road wireless CB radio, allowing CB users to communicate more clearly than ever before

CHICAGO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobra Electronics, the leading designer and marketer of award-winning automotive, mobile and consumer electronics, today announced a partnership with BlueParrott, a leader in wireless headset technology, to provide a push-to-talk (PTT) function optimized for use with the 75 All Road – Cobra's revolutionary new wireless CB radio. Hot on the heels of 75 All Road's launch, the partnership with BlueParrott will deliver unparalleled clarity, convenience, and safety for professional and recreational drivers who rely on effective communication while on the road.

Cobra's 75 All Road BlueParrott

Combining BlueParrott's industry-leading noise-cancelling technology and Cobra's first dual-mode AM/FM CB with Digital Signal Processing (DSP), users can expect the clearest sound quality for both transmit and receive functions. With the ability to connect to both a smartphone and the 75 All Road, users can also make phone calls and interact with other CB users, providing supported, hands-free communication while driving.

Other benefits include:

Seamless Push-To-Talk functionality with built-in BlueParrott Button™

Various levels of waterproof IP rating on both BlueParrott headsets and 75 All Road

Customizable options for fine-tuning noise reduction levels on the 75 All Road

Users can choose from nine different BlueParrott headset model configurations, including mobile, convertible, over-the-head style, and stereo options, each with varying noise cancellation levels and IP ratings.

"We are committed to enhancing the CB radio experience, and with the launch of the new 75 All Road, we wanted to provide even more functionality for our core enthusiasts and professional users," said Gail Babitt, CEO of Cedar Electronics, parent company of Cobra. "BlueParrott's noise-cancelling headset technology is exceptional, and we are thrilled to partner with them to bring our users the best possible sound quality."

Both BlueParrott and Cobra will be exhibiting their respective headsets and 75 All Road CB radio at the Mid America Trucking Show (MATS) from March 30 to April 1. Attendees can stop by BlueParrott booth #17240 and Cobra booth #17176 in the North Wing to demo the products in person. To purchase a BlueParrott headset compatible with the 75 All Road, visit www.blueparrott.com. For more information on the Cobra 75 All Road, visit www.cobra.com/75-allroad.

About Cobra Electronics

Cobra Electronics is a major brand of Cedar Electronics, a global supplier of connected automotive and consumer electronics solutions. Cobra's award-winning product line-up for driving safety includes connected radar detectors, smart dash cams, power solutions, walkie talkies, CB and marine radios, and accessories. Its connected driver community and sensor-based network unlocks over 50 million vehicle-to-vehicle and shared alerts annually from speed traps to red light camera locations. Leveraging its 50-year history of producing high-quality, reliable, and dependable solutions, Cobra extends the Cedar Electronics mission to empower people to Drive Smarter and Safer. To learn more please visit www.cobra.com.

About BlueParrott

BlueParrott®, a GN Audio brand, is a category leader in high-performing headsets for the noisiest and most demanding work environments. Helping mobile, manufacturing and warehousing professionals stay connected, our BlueParrott line has long been the favorite of professional truck drivers and industrial users and is time-tested to meet the demands of any workplace. The BlueParrott line of Bluetooth® devices meet the highest global standards for product quality and service, backed by the industry's best warranties. www.blueparrott.com

SOURCE Cobra Electronics