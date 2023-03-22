Cobra Unveils Revolutionary New 75 All Road Wireless CB Radio

Cobra's newest CB radio transforms communication for the off-road and outdoor crowd to deliver unmatched sound quality, wireless connectivity, and rugged functionality

CHICAGO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobra Electronics, the leading designer and marketer of award-winning automotive, mobile and consumer electronics, today unveiled the 75 All Road wireless CB radio. The new radio revolutionizes CB communication for off-road and overlanding enthusiasts like Jeep® and other truck and SUV fans, recreational vehicle drivers, and professional drivers who demand exceptional sound quality and functionality.

Cobra’s newest CB radio, the 75 All Road, transforms communication for the off-road and outdoor crowd to deliver unmatched sound quality, wireless connectivity, and rugged functionality.

The 75 All Road marks a significant milestone for the CB radio industry as it solves two of the biggest hurdles in the CB market: sound quality and limited space. The 75 All Road is the first wirelessly connected CB radio that combines dual-mode AM/FM and Digital Signal Processing (DSP) to deliver unmatched sound clarity. FM mode is a result of the recent approval of Cobra's petition by the FCC to allow FM mode communication on CB radios within the United States.

Additionally, the all-in-one handset uses a wireless Bluetooth® connection with the transceiver to solve the issue of needing the entire CB radio unit in or near the front dashboard of a vehicle. Wireless connectivity also enables convenient hands-free experience by pairing the 75 All Road with a compatible Bluetooth® headset and the optional Cobra All Road Wireless Push-To-Talk Button. Both the handset and transceiver are dust and waterproof IP66 rated, and the transceiver's ultra-compact design allows it to be mounted almost anywhere in any vehicle.

Cobra's new CB radio also boasts classic features that customers have come to expect from the brand, including an easy-to-view light blue LCD display, VOX for voice-operated communication, instant channels 9/19, 10-channel NOAA Weather Alerts, and more.

"The debut of the 75 All Road completely reimagines the CB radio experience and signifies our commitment to the off-road and outdoor enthusiast market," said Gail Babitt, CEO of Cedar Electronics, parent company of Cobra. "The product represents a new standard of innovation in CB radios and is a culmination of hard work and determination that will satisfy users with ultra-clear communication, wireless convenience, and rugged durability."

Cobra's new 75 All Road CB radio will be showcased and on display for users to demo and experience at the upcoming Mid America Trucking Show in Louisville, Kentucky and at Jeep Beach in Daytona Beach, Florida, where Cobra is the Official Electronics Sponsor.

The 75 All Road is available now for purchase at www.cobra.com for $199.95, at participating TA and Petro Travel Centers in early April, and in other travel center chains starting in July. The optional All Road Push-To-Talk Button and accessory antennas and mounts are also available for purchase online. For all other Cobra products, visit www.cobra.com.

