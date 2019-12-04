Coca-Cola, Kroger, PepsiCo, Bureau Veritas and BSB Group International to lead on Diversity & Inclusion at 2020 North America Edition of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky(R)

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Kroger, BSB International Group and Bureau Veritas will lead a team of 30 top executives from the world's most successful Companies as speakers and mentors for the 2019 North America Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® – the success and leadership summit for women to be held in New York on Feb 20, 2020, House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd shared today. The US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) and the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICC) are the official Industry Partners for the 2020 NA Edition and ENACTUS a Network Partner. Registration for the summit is open at www.houseofroseprofessional.com

Break the ceiling touch the sky – the success and leadership summit for women® is the world's fastest growing forum for women leaders and male champions for diversity & inclusion. The summit was inspired by the book "Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women" by Anthony A. Rose. Since 2015, this one day forum has trained and inspired several thousand female and male leaders from close to 225 organizations and 30 countries to greater success. The 2020 North America Edition leads off the 2020 World Tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® to the USA, Middle East, Europe, China, India, ANZ and Singapore in 2020.

The summit includes focused panel discussions, inspirational keynotes and a special speed mentoring segment led by C-Suite leaders sharing their own and their Companies latest techniques for success.

Confirmed early speakers for the 2020 North America edition include Natalia Shuman, Executive Vice President and CEO, Bureau Veritas North America; Dr. Lois Lee, Founder and President, Children of the Night; Julie Hamilton, Chief Commercial Officer, Diageo; Colleen Lindholz, President, Kroger Health; David Yawman, Executive Vice President of Government Affairs, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for PepsiCo; Andreas Schulmeyer, Chief Financial Officer, Better Choice Company; Kash Shaikh, Founder & CEO, BSB Group International; Chester Twigg, former Chief Customer Officer, J&J Consumer; Sonsoles Gonzalez, Founder and CEO, Better Not Younger; Angie Halamandaris, Founder and President, Juniper Group, LLC and Co-Founder and former President of the Heart of America Foundation; Ranu Gupta, Executive Development Expert and Coach and Executive Board Member; Tim Love, Former Vice-Chairman Omnicom and author "It gets better with age"; Deborah Malone, Founder, The Internationalist; Dr Lisa Coleman, Sr VP for Global Inclusion and Strategic Innovation and Chief Diversity Officer, New York University; and Marcia Bole, Head of North America R&D Operations, RB.

Elaine Bowers Coventry, Chief Customer and Commercial Officer, The Coca-Cola Company, shared, "Diversity & Inclusion is at the heart of our business. We aim to mirror the rich diversity of the marketplace we serve and be recognized for our leadership in Diversity, Inclusion and Fairness in all aspects of our business, including Workplace, Marketplace, Supplier and Community. We have seen great contributions via gender diversity. Our business is honoured to be a World sponsor of Break the ceiling touch the sky® since 2018 (and a founder sponsor since 2015). The summit gives participants a tremendous opportunity to learn from others, share best practices, network with peers and chart their own individual courses for success."

Colleen Lindholz, President, Kroger Health and 2018 "Inspirational woman of the year" finalist at the 2018 Leonie Awards shared, "In the United States, women are leading more than ever. Together, we are driving change, creating opportunity, and defining a more innovative, inclusive future. In healthcare, it's no different, and we see it every day in the more than 2000 Kroger Health pharmacies and clinics across the nation. Our team of 22,000 healthcare professionals - the majority of whom are women - work hard to prevent disease, elevate health outcomes, and help people live healthier lives.

Umran Beba, SVP, Chief Global Diversity and Engagement Officer, PepsiCo shared, "Diversity has been a part of PepsiCo's DNA since our founding in 1965, and today raising the bar on talent and diversity is a central pillar of our winning culture. We know that our success depends on having a workforce that reflects PepsiCo's broad-range of consumers, customers, and communities. That's why we work every day to ensure that our team is empowered and free to bring their true selves to work and why our brands, through initiatives like Stacy's Rise and Doritos Rainbow, celebrate our values of diversity and inclusion. It's also why PepsiCo is deeply proud of our relationship with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky, as it works to enable more women and diverse talent to reach the pinnacle of their careers."

Natalia Shuman, Executive Vice President and CEO, Bureau Veritas North America recognized by the Leonie Awards as one of the top 10 CEOs leading on Diversity and Inclusion shared, "Diversity is critical to our business success. Bureau Veritas is committed to driving innovation and providing best of class service in testing, inspection, and certification to communities around the world. We understand that the only way to achieve these goals is through a workforce with diverse perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds. Bureau Veritas is committed to gender equality and recognizes the unique contributions that diversity enables and how it impacts the business. We are delighted to partner with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® for the 2020 USA Edition of the summit and are excited to be leading at this forum which brings together amazing cross-industry knowledge."

The 2020 North America Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® has as its early sponsors Kroger Health and PepsiCo as Platinum Sponsors and Bureau Veritas and BSB Group International as Silver Sponsors. Coca-Cola is a 2018 and 2019 World Sponsor of the summit. Companies wishing to lead as sponsors at the 2020 North America Edition of the summit may email anthony@houseofroseprofessional.com

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Founder Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and author of the book Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women "The 2020 North America Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® offers Companies a cost effective means to unlock the full potential of diversity & inclusion on their business and by supporting the success and development of their leaders – both female and male. Participants get to learn cutting edge best practices for leadership, diversity and success from the best C-suite leaders and then reapply these same practices within their own Companies for maximum impact. Sponsors get the opportunity to build their employer brands and lead for the Break the ceiling touch the sky® overall movement which through the summit and book annually touches over 10000 women leaders around the world."

Registration for the 2020 North America Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® is now open. To register visit www.houseofroseprofessional.com.

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore and operates in the areas of People, Public Relations and Publishing.

