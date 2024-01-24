Cochlear and TechSee Win Silver in the 13th Annual Best in Biz Awards 2023

Using visual support technology powered by TechSee, Cochlear has been able to bolster their customer experience by focusing on the needs of recipients through the use of Augmented Reality.

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee is excited to announce their customer, Cochlear Limited (ASX: COH), the global leader in implantable hearing solutions, has been named a silver winner in the Most Innovative Product of the Year - Healthcare category in Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America for use of TechSee's technology.

Cochlear, together with TechSee, a renowned leader in computer vision technology, has changed customer support for the hearing impaired by introducing interactive live video support sessions to offer easy and accessible remote service. This revolutionary solution empowers Cochlear Device Support Specialists to "see what customers see," enabling them to guide users more efficiently in setting up or troubleshooting their devices. Customers receive a text message containing a link, and with just a few clicks, they easily start a live video session through a web-based connection using their smartphone or tablet camera. This enables the specialist to accurately diagnose the issue and provide on-screen Augmented Reality overlays, highlighting the necessary actions to resolve the problem effectively.

"Partnering with TechSee has allowed us to take Cochlear customer support and experience to the next level using visual customer assistance. Seeing what our recipients are seeing and guiding them with AR overlays has made assisting them more efficient and delightful. We are now able to assist users easier, faster, and better, using TechSee technology." said Mark Allen, Director, Customer Experience Operations for Cochlear Americas.

"Our team has been honored to be part of Cochlear's visual transformation journey. Providing visual customer assistance has changed the way Cochlear supports their customers. We are excited to celebrate this award, along with Cochlear's dedication to making advancements in medical technology support." said Eitan Cohen, CEO, TechSee

Best in Biz Awards 2023 honors were conferred in 100 different categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Marketing Executive, Most Innovative Service, Enterprise Product, Best New Product, App, CSR Program, Environmental Program, Website and Film/Video of the Year. For a full list of winners in Best in Biz Awards 2023, visit http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2023-winners.

About TechSee www.techsee.me

TechSee is the leading MultiSensory experience platform that enables enterprises to deliver better customer support, enhance service quality, and reduce costs through AI and service automation. Powered by Sophie AI, TechSee's patented computer vision / generative AI hybrid, enterprises are deploying virtual agents that can see, hear, understand, and guide customers, delivering human-like service.

TechSee is used by over 1,000 enterprise companies in more than 53 countries around the world. Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in Customer Service, TechSee's technology has won multiple awards. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in New York, London, and Madrid.

About Cochlear Limited (ASX: COH)

People have always been Cochlear's inspiration, ever since Professor Graeme Clark set out to create the first multi-channel cochlear implant after seeing his father struggle with hearing loss. Since 1981, Cochlear has provided more than 750,000 devices in more than 180 countries, helping people of all ages around the world to hear. As the global leader in implantable hearing solutions, Cochlear connects people with life's opportunities and welcomes them to the world's largest hearing implant community.

Cochlear has a global workforce of around 4,800 people, with a passion for progress, who strive to meet the needs of people living with hearing loss. The company continually innovates to anticipate future needs, investing more than AUD$2.7 billion to date in research and development to push the boundaries of technology and help more people hear.

