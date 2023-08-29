Cochlear implants market to grow by USD 811.6 million from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cochlear implants market to grow by USD 811.6 million at a CAGR of 8.62% from 2022 to 2027, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Health Care Equipment industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cochlear Implants Market 2023-2027

The global cochlear implants market is fragmented, with many international players such as Cochlear, Sonova and MED EL providing hearing aids with high functionality and compact designs. With growing advances in technology and product innovation, the competition in the market is intensifying. The cochlear implant market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Amplifon SpA - The company offers cochlear implants under the subsidiary GAES.

Cochlear Ltd. - The company offers cochlear implants such as the Nucleus system.

Envoy Medical Corp. - The company offers cochlear implants such as Acclaim.

This cochlear implants market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (adult and pediatric), product (unilateral and bilateral), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The unilateral segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment involves the implantation of a cochlear implant in one ear and although bilateral implantation offers benefits, personal preference or significant residual hearing in the non-implanted ear are factors increasing the adoption of unilateral implantation. For instance, in the Netherlands , adults with eligibility for cochlear implantation generally receive reimbursement only for one cochlear implant. Hence, such factors fuel the unilateral segment during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is attributed to the availability of favorable reimbursements; the introduction of innovative and advanced products; and the growing adoption of such products. Additionally, growing initiatives to improve awareness, the expansion of field sales organizations and direct-to-consumer (DTC) marketing, and enhanced sales-force effectiveness are also boosting the market growth in the region. Hence, such factors fuel the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Companies Mentioned

Amplifon SpA

Cochlear Ltd.

Envoy Medical Corp.

iotaMotion Inc.

MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH

Medtronic Plc

Neubio AG

Olympus Corp.

Oticon Medical AS

Ototronix LLC

Shanghai Lishengte Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Sonova AG

Starkey Laboratories Inc.

The Cochlear Implant Group India

TODOC Co. Ltd.

ZHEJIANG NUROTRON BIOTECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

Cochlear Implants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 811.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.84 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Mexico, Germany, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amplifon SpA, Cochlear Ltd., Envoy Medical Corp., iotaMotion Inc., MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Medtronic Plc, Neubio AG, Olympus Corp., Oticon Medical AS, Ototronix LLC, Shanghai Lishengte Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Sonova AG, Starkey Laboratories Inc., The Cochlear Implant Group India, TODOC Co. Ltd., and ZHEJIANG NUROTRON BIOTECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

