Coco Du Appointed as Chief Experience Officer (CXO) of Girl Scouts River Valleys

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After holding the role of Interim Chief Experience Officer since December 2023, Coco Du is stepping into the permanent role as of March 9, 2024.

"The CXO role is well suited to my experience, and I'm grateful to Marisa for entrusting me with this responsibility," she said. "Our youth today face unique challenges that many of us couldn't have imagined at their ages, making this work that much more important."

Coco Du, Chief Experience Officer of Girl Scouts River Valleys

In this executive leadership role, Coco is responsible for the development and execution of an inclusive and culturally responsive girl experience, member recruitment, programs, camp, and community engagement strategies that support the mission delivery of Girl Scouts River Valleys.

"Coco stepped into the interim role with dedication and tenacity, working hard to ensure that we wouldn't miss a beat for our Girl Scouts," said Marisa C. Williams, CEO of Girl Scouts River Valleys. "I have full confidence that she will take this role and the experience division to the next level, playing a key role in advancing the ambitious goals of this organization."

With nearly two decades experience in community engagement, cultural competency, and assessment-based practice, and grounded by her own experience as a Chinese immigrant woman, Coco is driven to center the experiences of those community members who face the most systemic barriers. Coco believes in the ripple effect of community building and demonstrates this value daily in her work at Girl Scouts River Valleys.

"This is an exciting time to be a Girl Scout," she shares. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to help shape the next generation of leaders at a time when our world really needs them."

About Girl Scouts River Valleys

Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys' work is supported by 6,300 volunteers who deliver the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to nearly 17,200 girls in southern Minnesota, western Wisconsin, and one county in Iowa. Girl Scouts River Valleys is one of 111 Girl Scout councils that make up the national Girl Scout Movement, sharing the mission to build girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alora K. Jones, Public Relations Manager

Girl Scouts River Valleys

612-710-0948

[email protected]

SOURCE Girl Scouts River Valleys