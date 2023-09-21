Girl Scouts River Valleys Announces New Chief People Officer, Dr. Kevin Koobmeej Xiong

Girl Scouts River Valleys

21 Sep, 2023, 12:08 ET

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Scouts River Valleys is pleased to announce that Dr. Kevin Koobmeej Xiong has been hired for the role of Chief People Officer. Dr. Xiong brings a wealth of experience to the role with over twenty years of progressive human resources expertise.

In this role, Dr. Xiong will be responsible for Girl Scouts River Valleys' talent management including compensation and benefits, hiring and retention strategies, as well as training and development for River Valleys 138 staff who partner with volunteers to deliver the mission to nearly 18,000 youth.

Dr. Kevin Koobmeej Xiong is the new Chief People Officer for Girl Scouts River Valleys.
"Kevin will bring valuable knowledge, a fresh perspective, and innovation to River Valleys. He is a 'people first' leader who is comfortable bringing his whole self to work, which will encourage safe spaces for all our employees to do the same. I'm looking forward to what we will accomplish together," said CEO Marisa C. Williams

Dr. Xiong's more than two decades of experience began in recruiting and talent management, evolving into nonprofit leadership roles. He served for four years at Hmong American Partnership, the largest Hmong-led immigrant and refugee social services organization, and served as CEO and Executive Director at New Millennium Academy, one of six Hmong charter schools in the Twin Cities.

He currently holds a position on the board of MoCHA, overseeing four charter schools in Minnesota, and is one of seven Human Rights Commissioners for the City of Brooklyn Park, a position appointed by city council members and the mayor.

Xiong, who started as River Valleys' Chief People Officer on September 18, is thoughtful about the new role. "I am excited to join an organization that has a history of changing lives. I look forward to being a strategic partner in creating an innovative and equitable workforce that reflects the many communities we represent," he shared. "This also includes ensuring that our people have the tools and resources to be successful so that as an institution, we continue to make a positive impact with youth and the community."

About Girl Scouts River Valleys

Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys' work is supported by 6,500 volunteers who deliver the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to nearly 18,000 girls in southern Minnesota, western Wisconsin, and one county in Iowa. Girl Scouts River Valleys is one of 111 Girl Scout councils that make up the national Girl Scout Movement, sharing the mission to build girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.

