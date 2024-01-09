Girl Scouts River Valleys Appoints Lynnea Atlas-Ingebretson as Chief Operating Officer

The transition will support River Valleys' inclusion efforts by intentionally aligning DEI strategies with all operations.

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After serving as Chief DEI Officer (CDEIO) for the past two years, Lynnea Atlas-Ingebretson will be stepping into the role of Chief Operations Officer (COO) at Girl Scouts River Valleys, serving as second in command to the CEO.

"This move signals a new way of working for Girl Scouts River Valleys," said CEO Marisa C. Williams. "At a time when we're seeing an emerging trend of divestment from organizational DEI commitments, River Valleys is looking at how we can strategically embed equity into every single aspect of our work."

With more than 27 years of nonprofit and public administration experience, Lynnea has a track record of driving equitable outcomes through program design and implementation, strategic alignments, and authentic, effective application of DEI principles.

In the COO role, Lynnea Atlas-Ingebretson will oversee the Marketing and Communications, Development, Customer Care, and Membership Services areas, working to infuse DEI strategies into all work streams. She will also be responsible for working across departments to operationalize equity in all aspects of the organization's work.

"The demographic and social shifts of recent decades demand that all organizations serve, work, and employ in more equitable ways to remain relevant," said Lynnea Atlas-Ingebretson. "Girl Scouts is doing this work not as a side effort but as a core strategy for how we accomplish our mission."

River Valleys will be hiring for a new senior position to its DEI department to ensure continued momentum on important internal work including staff and volunteer development. The DEI Director position will be posted this month, reporting to Lynnea Atlas-Ingebretson.

About Girl Scouts River Valleys

Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys' work is supported by 6,300 volunteers who deliver the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to nearly 17,200 girls in southern Minnesota, western Wisconsin, and one county in Iowa. Girl Scouts River Valleys is one of 111 Girl Scout councils that make up the national Girl Scout Movement, sharing the mission to build girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.

