Coco Robotics and BlindSquare Partner to Make City Sidewalks Safer and More Accessible for All

Live data from Coco's delivery robots powers BlindSquare alerts, helping blind, visually impaired, and mobility-limited users navigate sidewalk hazards

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coco Robotics, the world's largest urban robot delivery platform, and BlindSquare, the world's most widely used accessible GPS app for the blind, deafblind, and partially sighted, today announced a partnership. The two companies will share real-time sidewalk obstacle data across their platforms. As Coco's robots navigate city sidewalks, they detect and log hazards including misparked e-scooters, construction sites, and other obstructions and feed that information directly to BlindSquare's self-voicing app, which then alerts users audibly before they reach the obstacle. The integration is designed to deploy across all markets where Coco currently operates, including Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles, Jersey City, Helsinki and Turku in Finland.

Coco and BlindSquare bring together two platforms that operate in the same spaces but serve very different purposes. Coco's robots navigate city sidewalks to power last-mile delivery, collecting rich, real-time data about the sidewalks and obstacles they encounter. BlindSquare exists to make those same sidewalks navigable for blind, deafblind, partially sighted, and mobility-limited pedestrians. By putting the data Coco already collects to work for BlindSquare users, the partnership turns this shared environment into a tool that actively enhances safety and independence for people with mobility or vision challenges.

"This partnership reflects exactly the kind of responsible deployment we believe in," said Carl Hansen, Vice President of Government Relations at Coco Robotics. "Coco's robots are already collecting real-time data about city sidewalks. With this integration, that data can directly improve safety for some of the most vulnerable pedestrians. We see this as a model for how autonomous systems and accessibility tools can work together to create smarter, safer cities."

When a Coco robot encounters an obstacle, the system logs the hazard including its category and estimated duration and that data is transmitted to BlindSquare. BlindSquare's self-voicing app then converts the information into spoken alerts delivered to users through the app's text-to-speech engine, which supports 26 languages. A user approaching a blocked stretch of sidewalk will receive an audio warning approximately 10 meters in advance, giving them time to navigate around the hazard. The two companies are also exploring a two-way data flow, where BlindSquare users could confirm when an obstacle has been cleared, helping keep Coco's maps current.

"Autonomous delivery robots are becoming an increasingly common presence in our cities, sharing sidewalks with people who are visually impaired or have mobility disabilities," said Ilkka Pirttimaa, Founder of BlindSquare. "As these robots proliferate, the accessibility community has raised questions about what that means for pedestrians. Coco is leading the way, using the data their robots collect on obstacles and sidewalk conditions to turn those concerns into action. This partnership demonstrates how real-world insights combined with technology can make sidewalks safer and more accessible for everyone."

The partnership is partially funded by a European Union grant awarded to Coco Robotics' European subsidiary. It began with Forum Virium Helsinki, the City of Helsinki's innovation arm, building on BlindSquare's work mapping construction sites and guiding blind and partially sighted pedestrians in real time. This work is now expanding across all of Coco's operating markets.

"We are excited to partner with Coco to explore how real-time data from delivery robots can help improve sidewalk conditions and accessibility," said Sami Sahala, Senior Expert at Forum Virium Helsinki. "By enabling this data to also support applications like BlindSquare, it demonstrates how cities can both enhance infrastructure and improve navigation for residents, particularly those who are blind, visually impaired, or have mobility challenges. Access to real-time, street-level data from autonomous systems like Coco Robotics gives cities new visibility into what's happening on sidewalks and opens up opportunities to create safer, more responsive public infrastructure and more efficient traffic management in the City of Helsinki."

About Coco Robotics

Coco Robotics is the world's largest urban robotics platform, combining autonomous robots, real-world operations data, and advanced AI to power smarter, more efficient city logistics. Founded in 2020, Coco has completed over 500,000 zero-emission deliveries across the U.S. and Europe. The fleet continuously learns from millions of miles of real-world operations, giving Coco rapid adaptability to new cities and environments. This data-driven intelligence allows Coco to expand rapidly while maintaining safe, reliable, and efficient operations. Coco's mission is to create more sustainable, reliable, and affordable last-mile logistics solutions in cities around the world. For more information, visit www.cocodelivery.com.

About BlindSquare

BlindSquare is the world's most widely used accessible GPS-app developed for the blind, deafblind, and partially sighted. Paired with third-party navigation apps, BlindSquare's self-voicing app delivers detailed points of interest and intersections for safe, reliable travel both outside and inside, opening the doors to enhanced independence for users around the world. Available in 26 languages and developed in close collaboration with the blind community, BlindSquare provides real-time audio descriptions of the surrounding environment and navigation guidance. For more information, visit www.blindsquare.com.

SOURCE Coco Robotics