Coco Robotics Unveils Largest Multi-Brand Campaign on Autonomous Miami Delivery Fleet Across F1 Window

100+ robots in Coco's operating Miami fleet carry brand wraps, turning daily autonomous deliveries into a scaled out-of-home channel surrounding one of the year's biggest cultural moments

MIAMI, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coco Robotics, the world's largest urban robot delivery platform, today announced that more than 100 robots in its active Miami delivery fleet are now carrying brand campaigns across South Beach, Wynwood, Brickell, and downtown. The wraps are running on robots that already operate daily across the city, transforming an existing delivery network into a scaled out-of-home media channel for multiple weeks surrounding Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix weekend. The campaign brings together seven brands spanning technology, beverages, beauty, apparel, leisure, SaaS, and media and is expected to generate millions of street-level impressions over multiple weeks including the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix weekend. Participating brands include NVIDIA, Coca-Cola, BYLT, Live Tinted, Leisure Hydration, Beehiiv, and VaynerMedia.

Coco fleet in Miami. Speed Speed

Coco robots are already operating across Miami, where the company has been active for over a year - covering thousands of miles and serving local merchants and restaurants since launching in 2025. The fleet operates across dense urban neighborhoods, navigating sidewalks alongside pedestrians at low speeds while yielding to pedestrians as they move through the city. This embedded daily presence is what makes the fleet a uniquely effective out-of-home surface.

The same fleet that powers everyday deliveries also creates a new opportunity for brands. Every robot carries exterior brand wraps as it moves through its normal delivery routes, giving advertisers a persistent, always-on presence in the city. This reflects a broader evolution in how brands approach physical environments during cultural moments, treating autonomous delivery platforms as both logistics and media channels. For the several weeks around Possible Conference and F1 weekend, seven brands are running simultaneously, demonstrating how the fleet scales to meet major cultural moments without requiring any additional hardware or infrastructure to hit the street.

"As an official apparel partner of F1 Miami, we wanted to show up for fans beyond the track,"; said Davide Mattucci, CMO at BYLT. "Coco lets us extend the brand over race weekend from the track into the streets of Miami where fans will be enjoying the activities and culture of this event. It was a natural next step in connecting with race fans that enables BYLT to present our brand out in the real world."

Having NVIDIA, Coca-Cola, BYLT, VaynerMedia, and others represented on the Coco fleet during such high profile tentpoles, shows how quickly autonomous robots are becoming a real part of the out-of-home landscape," said Josh Dubin, Head of Ads at Coco Robotics. "Coco robots move with the city. They're part of the fabric of the neighborhood, and the brands riding with us are part of that story.

About Coco Robotics

Coco Robotics is the world's largest urban robotics platform, combining autonomous robots, real-world operations data, and advanced AI to power smarter, more efficient city logistics. Founded in 2020, Coco has completed over 500,000 zero-emission deliveries across the U.S. and Europe. The fleet continuously learns from millions of miles of real-world operations, giving Coco instant adaptability to new cities and environments. This data-driven intelligence allows Coco to expand rapidly while maintaining safe, reliable, and efficient operations. Coco's mission is to create more sustainable, reliable, and affordable last-mile logistics solutions in cities around the world. For more information, visit www.cocodelivery.com.

SOURCE Coco Robotics