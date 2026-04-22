Coco Robotics Launches with Uber Eats in San Jose, Expanding Autonomous Delivery Across the U.S.

The launch brings on-demand robot delivery to San Jose, California — one of the country's leading hubs for technology, food, and innovation

Coco will launch with Uber Eats, bringing AV delivery to customers and merchants across the city

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coco Robotics, the world's largest urban robot delivery platform and recently named one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies in logistics, today announced the expansion of its autonomous delivery service to San Jose in California. The company's robots are now active, giving residents, workers, and businesses in the city's urban core access to fast, zero-emission last-mile delivery on Uber Eats. The launch marks Coco's latest U.S. market expansion as the company scales its fleet toward thousands of robots globally.

"San Jose has always embraced technology, and welcoming Coco Robotics to our downtown reflects that spirit," said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan. "What I'm most encouraged by is that autonomous deliveries in our city will help restaurants and merchants fulfill more orders efficiently and safely, helping drive stronger business performance and greater customer reach. This innovation supports more sustainable and resilient businesses at the heart of our community. We look forward to the rollout of initial operations and to building a long-term program that enables Coco to grow and scale in San Jose."

Downtown San Jose serves as Coco's launch zone for its Bay Area debut - a dense, walkable urban hub with hundreds of restaurants and merchants. As the commercial center of Silicon Valley, it draws tens of thousands of tech, finance, and business workers who rely on fast, on-demand delivery throughout the day. The fleet is purpose-built for this environment, navigating sidewalks to complete quick, reliable, zero-emission deliveries.

"We've been serving a high volume of takeout orders in downtown San Jose, and demand keeps growing," said Thuy Vu, owner of Thai Chili Express in Downtown San Jose. "Parking is always a challenge in this area, especially during peak hours, so anything that helps us get orders out faster is a big win. We're excited for our guests to have another convenient delivery option through Coco, and we can see how this could help us operate more efficiently during our busiest times. It's also really cool to see this kind of technology showing up in our neighborhood and becoming part of how we serve guests every day."

"San Jose is exactly the kind of city Coco was built for," said Zach Rash, Co-Founder and CEO of Coco Robotics. "It has hundreds of restaurants, a world-class food scene, and a downtown full of tech and finance professionals who want great food delivered quickly and reliably. These are busy people who value their time, and Coco gives them a faster, cleaner way to get what they want without leaving their office. It also helps reduce traffic and take pressure off parking in dense urban areas. We're excited to bring that experience to San Jose."

"We're thrilled to bring Coco's autonomous delivery robots to San Jose, offering a new and innovative way for customers to enjoy their favorite local spots," said Aaron Emrich, Head of Autonomous Delivery at Uber Eats. "This launch marks another step forward in expanding advanced delivery technology, and we look forward to growing it in partnership with the San Jose community and everyone who uses our platform."

The San Jose expansion builds on Coco's proven track record across major U.S. cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Jersey City, and Miami. The company has completed more than 500,000 zero-emission deliveries to date and operates the industry's largest dataset of sidewalk robot operations, built from millions of miles navigating complex urban environments. That operational intelligence allows Coco's fleet to adapt quickly to new cities and begin delivering at scale from day one.

About Coco Robotics

Coco Robotics is the world's largest urban robotics platform, combining autonomous robots, real-world operations data, and advanced AI to power smarter, more efficient city logistics. Founded in 2020, Coco has completed over 500,000 zero-emission deliveries across the U.S. and Europe. The fleet continuously learns from millions of miles of real-world operations, giving Coco instant adaptability to new cities and environments. This data-driven intelligence allows Coco to expand rapidly while maintaining safe, reliable, and efficient operations. Coco's mission is to create more sustainable, reliable, and affordable last-mile logistics solutions in cities around the world. For more information, visit www.cocodelivery.com.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 72 billion trips later across mobility and delivery, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

SOURCE Coco Robotics