Coco Robotics Lands No. 2 Spot in Logistics on Fast Company's 2026 Most Innovative Companies List

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coco Robotics, the world's leading urban robotics platform, has been named No. 2 in the Logistics category on Fast Company's 2026 list of the World's Most Innovative Companies. The annual list recognizes organizations that are advancing innovation across industries and shaping the future through impact and execution. Coco earned its spot for setting a new standard in urban logistics — delivering efficient, AI-powered, zero-emission delivery at city scale.

Coco's recognition reflects its continued leadership in autonomous urban logistics, driven by a rapidly scaling fleet and advanced AI. The robots adapt quickly to new cities, navigating complex urban environments with precision and improving continuously through millions of real-world data points. As a general-purpose urban robotics platform, Coco moves goods for all types of businesses — from restaurants and grocers to pharmacies and local retailers. Its capabilities are powered by the industry's largest dataset of sidewalk robot operations, built from millions of miles across challenging conditions in Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles, Jersey City and Helsinki, Finland.

"Being recognized by Fast Company is a huge honor, and it reflects the real-world impact we're having right now," said Zach Rash, CEO and Co-Founder of Coco Robotics. "We've completed over 500,000 zero-emission deliveries, and every one of them makes our system smarter and more efficient. That efficiency is what brings down the cost of local delivery for merchants and consumers, making robot delivery a practical solution for moving goods through urban neighborhoods."

Today, Coco powers delivery through platforms including Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Wolt, serving more than 3,000 merchants ranging from local businesses to national brands. The company is on track to scale its fleet to thousands of robots globally.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list is one of the publication's most anticipated annual editorial efforts. Editors and writers evaluate thousands of submissions from organizations across sectors and regions, highlighting those driving meaningful progress and setting new standards for innovation.

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees is available at fastcompany.com and will appear in the Spring 2026 print issue.

ABOUT COCO ROBOTICS

Coco Robotics is the world's largest urban robotics platform, combining autonomous robots, real-world operations data, and advanced AI to power smarter, more efficient city logistics. Founded in 2020, Coco has completed over 500,000 zero-emission deliveries across the U.S. and Europe. The fleet continuously learns from millions of miles of real-world operations, giving Coco rapid adaptability to new cities and environments. This data-driven intelligence allows Coco to expand rapidly while maintaining safe, reliable, and efficient operations. Coco's mission is to create more sustainable, reliable, and affordable last-mile logistics solutions in cities around the world. For more information, visit www.cocodelivery.com.

SOURCE Coco Robotics