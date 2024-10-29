SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coda , a pioneer in out-of-app content monetization solutions, has partnered with Electronic Arts (EA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, to launch the EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile Webstore ("the Webstore") in 60 markets.

Coda Partners with EA SPORTS FC™ to Launch FC Mobile Webstore

EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile Webstore is built on Coda and EA's shared commitment to delivering the best value and richest experiences to gamers worldwide. Leveraging Coda's expertise in creating successful digital marketplaces and EA's deep understanding of its dedicated EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile fanbase, the Webstore offers a localized, user-friendly platform where players can access free daily rewards, high-value product offerings, and enjoy special bonuses or discounts.

Since its launch, EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile has enjoyed widespread success, quickly becoming a fan favorite in the mobile gaming community. The game's seamless blend of engaging gameplay, real-world team and player integration, and regular content updates has earned it a strong and growing player base. The launch of the Webstore adds to this momentum by providing fans with an even more convenient way to enhance their gaming experience.

"Working hand-in-hand with the EA team, we've built a space that is more than just a marketplace. The EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile Webstore is built on the solid foundation of Codashop's decade of success. This isn't just a new launch; it's a necessary evolution in how gamers want to buy and interact with in-game content," said Mike Feldkamp, Chief Technology Officer at Coda.

Following successful launches in Malaysia, Australia, Canada, and Colombia on 15th October 2024, the EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile Webstore is now available globally in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, France, Germany, Hong Kong SAR, Hungary, Indonesia, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Laos, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan region, Thailand, Timor Leste, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and Uruguay.

Visit the Webstore at: store.fcm.ea.com

SOURCE Coda