Code and Theory Network Expands With Addition of Instrument and Left Field Labs

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Code and Theory Network, Stagwell's digital transformation network, has expanded to include Instrument and Left Field Labs. The move strategically aligns Stagwell's individual digital transformation agencies under the Code and Theory Network to create unparalleled digital transformation capabilities unseen in the market today.

This expansion bolsters the Code and Theory Network, which is the only end-to-end digital transformation network backed by 50% engineers and 50% creatives at scale.

Unifying Stagwell’s digital transformation agencies provides greater scale and growth opportunities for clients

The Code and Theory Network now consists of Code and Theory, Instrument, Kettle, Truelogic, Left Field Labs (LFL), Rhythm and Mediacurrent.

Together, the Code and Theory Network is positioned to deliver comprehensive value from concept to continuity, serving as strategic partners in AI-driven transformation. Its human-led, tech-powered approach embeds AI into its capabilities, delivering practical, tangible benefits for its clients.

Instrument is a design and technology company dedicated to helping brands unlock their full potential. It comprises its first all-women C-suite, which underscores its commitment to diversified perspectives in leadership. Across the verticals of brand, product and marketing, Instrument continues to experience tremendous growth, across a diverse set of new and long-standing partners.

Left Field Labs is the creative technology and innovation partner for some of the world's most ambitious brands — where people go to build what's next. Recently, LFL spotlighted Google Search's new, more innovative modalities utilizing AI and AR. LFL conceptualized, designed and built a new website to drive product demos and Google app downloads, which launched to celebrate Search's 25-year anniversary. Other clients include Amazon, Hasbro, Disney, Verizon and Uber.

As part of the Code and Theory Network, Instrument and Left Field Labs have the opportunity to further elevate their creative and engineering capabilities while maintaining their distinct cultures. They will benefit from complementary specialty digital expertise, centralized resources and expanded collaboration for shared growth. Additionally, they can leverage the Code and Theory Network's flexible nearshore and offshore engineering talent with expertise across North America, South America and Asia.

This expansion builds on a historic year for Code and Theory, the leading digital transformation agency, recently recognized as Ad Age's Business Transformation Agency of the Year, ANA B2B Agency of the Year and the Ace Awards Agency of the Year, winning Gold at New York Festivals and more.

Code and Theory has seen an influx of top talent this year having brought on Craig Elimeliah (formerly of VML and Lippe Taylor) as Chief Creative Officer, Raj Bhatia, (formerly of Deloitte Digital) as Global Chief Technology Officer, and Co-Heads of Production Julia LaRose (formerly of Accenture) and Christine Clark (formerly of Thinkingbox).

Dan Gardner, Co-Founder and Executive Chair of Code and Theory, says: "In a world where emerging technology like AI is undeniably going to transform companies, there is still a lot of confusing noise and misdirected hype. Our unique strategy to ensure our solutions are meaningful has remained consistent: combine creativity and technology to find the opportunities of tomorrow. With the addition of these new companies, we have created the ultimate challenger agency to the legacy consultancies and rigid holding companies that can't deliver the modern model required to outperform our clients' expectations."

Michael Treff, CEO, Code and Theory says, "The Code and Theory Network is best positioned to solve our client's hardest challenges, most of which focus on accelerating growth through creativity and technology. The addition of Left Field Labs and Instrument adds a depth of innovation and new and unique capabilities as well as unparalleled CX scale. With these additions, we are better able to provide strategically sound solutions and deliver measurable outcomes for our clients."

Laurel Burton, CEO, Instrument says: "We are at one of those moments of the technology curve where you need trusted brands that not only know how to implement technology, but also design innovative use cases that deliver tremendous long-term value. Being part of the Code and Theory Network gives Instrument the scale to deliver on a global stage as we look to our next chapter of growth. We are committed to finding forward-looking solutions for age-old challenges — creating work that has a lasting impact."

Sarah Richardson Mehler, CEO, Left Field Labs says: "As a part of the Code and Theory Network, Left Field Labs can offer our clients the opportunity to innovate at scale to build for the future. The network shares a fundamental belief that convergence of emerging technologies will change businesses, industries and the Internet as a whole. I couldn't be more thrilled to be part of the Code and Theory network and all that we are unlocking together."

About Code and Theory Network

Code and Theory Network is the only network with a balance of 50% creative and 50% engineers at scale. The technology-first group within Stagwell Group is built to partner with businesses to navigate the complexity of changing consumer behaviors, emerging technologies and AI. With a global footprint and the capabilities to work across the entire consumer journey, we crave the hardest problems to solve. The network includes the flagship agency Code and Theory as well as Instrument, Kettle, Left Field Labs, Truelogic, Rhythm and Mediacurrent. Code and Theory clients include Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, MSNBC, NFL, Pfizer and Zappos. For more, visit codeandtheory.com

About Instrument

Instrument is a multidisciplinary creative company that redefines brands and experiences, with offices in Portland, Oregon, New York, New York and Los Angeles, California. We are a dynamic group of creative technologists and storytellers that use the power of design and technology to co-create groundbreaking work with our clients. We connect brands like never before — helping organizations reimagine the most valuable pieces of their digital ecosystem. With deep talent in the areas of Strategy, Design, Development and Content Creation, we build modern experiences for ambitious brands.

About Left Field Labs

Left Field Labs is a digital agency dedicated to solving our common challenges through uncommon creativity. Our team of over 100 designers, developers and strategists has launched hundreds of digital products and experiences — from VR and websites to apps and experiential installations — for clients, such as Google, Discovery, Android, Estée Lauder, Uber and Disney.

