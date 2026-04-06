Code Ninjas Appoints Tyler Semerdjian as Chief Marketing Officer to Scale Global Growth Engine

15+ year marketing leader brings DTC, marketplace, and PE-backed growth expertise to the world's largest kids coding franchise

ATLANTA, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Ninjas, the world's largest kids coding franchise offering coding classes for kids, today announced the appointment of Tyler Semerdjian as Chief Marketing Officer. Semerdjian brings more than 15 years of experience scaling consumer businesses across direct-to-consumer, marketplace, sports, and private equity-backed platforms, with a track record of building high-performance marketing systems that drive measurable growth.

Tyler Semerdjian, Chief Marketing Officer of Code Ninjas

"Tyler is an exciting addition to the Code Ninjas team," said Navin Gurnaney, CEO of Code Ninjas. "He brings a thoughtful, systems-driven approach to growth and a strong track record of building marketing engines that deliver measurable results. Just as importantly, he understands how to translate that into real impact at the local level, which will be key as we continue to support our franchisees and strengthen performance across the network."

A Strategic Hire to Strengthen Systemwide Growth

Semerdjian will lead Code Ninjas' global marketing strategy, focused on modernizing infrastructure, improving enrollment across its 350+ centers, and strengthening its position in STEM and AI education.

He most recently served as CMO of a private equity-backed family entertainment platform generating more than $100 million in annual revenue, where he helped drive a 274% increase in EBITDA. In that role, he also provided marketing leadership across four additional portfolio companies.

"Code Ninjas operates at a scale that creates real leverage — strong brand recognition and a model built for recurring revenue," said Semerdjian. "The opportunity is in tightening the systems that connect marketing to enrollment outcomes and building the infrastructure that makes growth more predictable across the network."

As CMO, he will focus on building a more connected marketing ecosystem to improve lead flow, conversion, and retention, while evolving the brand's positioning to reflect the depth of its programming across coding for kids, robotics classes, and broader STEM offerings.

Positioned for the Next Phase of Category Growth

Demand for future-focused enrichment continues to rise, with parents seeking coding camps and hands-on programs that build real-world skills.

Code Ninjas is attracting both first-time and experienced operators with a scalable, recurring-revenue model that drives predictable income and strong community connections.

The brand is prioritizing development across New England and the Southern U.S., targeting qualified partners for strategic territory growth and multi-unit expansion.

For more information regarding Code Ninjas and its franchising opportunities, please visit https://connect.codeninjas.com/franchising/home.

About Code Ninjas

Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas® is the nation's largest and fastest-growing kids coding franchise, offering gamified curriculum accredited by the International Society for Technology in Education. In hundreds of Code Ninjas centers across the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, kids ages 5-14 have fun building video games while gaining life-changing skills in coding, robotics, and AI. Backed by Eagle Merchant Partners, Code Ninjas helps instill lifelong skills like problem-solving, critical thinking, and confidence. Kids have fun, parents see results®. For more information, visit www.codeninjas.com .

Media Contact: Taylor Nortman, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Code Ninjas