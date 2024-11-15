Code.org and Amazon Launch Music Lab: Jam Session, Introduce New Tracks from Chart-Topping Artists

Code.org designed Music Lab: Jam Session to show students that coding is not just about logic and algorithms – it's about creativity. The new lesson connects the problem-solving process coders use to the creative process musicians follow. Students can also explore career paths specifically in music and technology with the Amazon Music Career Tour .

"Since its launch, Music Lab has supported students' interest in and passion for learning computer science and we are thrilled to bring the platform to Hour of Code with Music Lab: Jam Session," said Hadi Partovi, CEO and co-founder of Code.org. "The new activity encourages students to see that computer science and creativity go hand in hand, blending coding and AI skills with artistic expression to make learning exciting, engaging, and accessible."

The Music Lab platform features an impressive catalog of tracks from top artists, including Lady Gaga, The Chainsmokers, Coldplay, Tinashe, Rosa Linn, Aloe Blacc, and more. Code.org is thrilled to introduce additional tracks from renowned artists Shakira, Sabrina Carpenter, and Benson Boone. Shakira's top hits "Whenever, Wherever" and "Hips Don't Lie" are among the newly available songs, offering students an even broader array of creative options as they learn to code.

Shakira, an Amazon partner and advocate for Code.org, shared: "I am proud to continue my work with Code.org and Amazon to expand access for students around the world to computer science education. Music Lab shows students that coding and creativity are connected and I am thrilled to support a platform that makes learning fun and meaningful for students."

Music Lab: Jam Session lands ahead of Hour of Code 2024, which will take place from December 9-15 alongside the annual Computer Science Education Week. This year's Hour of Code theme, "Make the Invisible Visible," celebrates students' creativity and passion, bridging the gap between students' interests and the technology that powers them.

Since Music Lab launched in May, the platform has generated over 4 million project starts from users around the world. To explore the capabilities of Music Lab and learn more about the interactive student projects, artist videos, and resources available for educators, visit code.org/music . For more information about how to participate in this year's Hour of Code, visit www.hourofcode.com/us .

About Code.org

Code.org is a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to computer science in schools and increasing participation by young women and students from other underrepresented groups. Our vision is that every student in every school has the opportunity to learn computer science as part of their core K-12 education. The leading provider of K-12 computer science curriculum in the largest school districts in the United States, Code.org also created the annual Hour of Code campaign, which has engaged more than 15% of all students in the world.

