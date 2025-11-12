Hour of AI Unveils 100+ Free Activities to Help Demystify AI for Educators, Families, and Kids

Marking the first global effort to make AI literacy foundational for every student, Code.org, Minecraft,

LEGO® Education, Scratch Foundation, Khan Academy and more debut interactive learning

experiences that empower students to imagine and create with AI.

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Code.org and CSforALL unveiled the activity catalog for the first annual Hour of AI , which takes place during Computer Science Education Week (December 8–14, 2025). More than 50 leading tech companies, nonprofits, and foundations are contributing to a suite of activities that will help learners around the world explore the power and possibilities of AI through creativity, play, and problem-solving.

"The next generation can't afford to be passive users of AI – they must be active shapers of it," said Hadi Partovi, CEO and co-founder of Code.org . "The Hour of AI and its roster of incredible partners are empowering students to explore, create, and take ownership of the technology that is shaping their future."

Building on more than a decade of global excitement around the Hour of Code, the Hour of AI marks a new chapter that helps students move from consuming AI to creating with it. With engaging activities from partners like Google, Minecraft Education, LEGO® Education, Scratch Foundation, and Khan Academy, students will have the opportunity to see how AI and computer science work hand-in-hand to fuel imagination, innovation, and impact.

Hour of AI participants can choose from more than 100 hands-on activities to learn about AI. A sampling of 2025 activities includes:

Boogie on the Dancefloor: Mix & Move with AI

This year, Code.org introduces Mix & Move with AI, a creative adventure where students use AI and computer science to design a dancer, remix top music hits, and choreograph a dance routine. Students explore three creative stages, using AI prompts to spark inspiration and taking control to make the final creation their own. No prior experience needed — just your creativity and curiosity!

Solving Real-World Challenges: AI Quests

Step into the shoes of a Google researcher with Google's AI Quests and simulate using AI to solve real-world challenges. On this immersive adventure, students explore the fundamentals of AI and the ways it can be harnessed to overcome obstacles and find solutions. This gamified experience takes middle school students through the processes Google's top researchers use, all while promoting active learning.

Survive the Night in Minecraft with the Help of AI

A classic Minecraft challenge! Team up with an AI agent and train it to recognize resources, craft tools, and build shelter before the sun sets. Solve fun coding puzzles with Microsoft MakeCode blocks or Python. Explore the potential of creative collaboration with AI and learn why AI tools require human oversight in this new Hour of AI activity from Minecraft Education!

Exploring AI with Scratch Face Sensing Blocks

Hands off! In Scratch Foundation's creative activity, use Face Sensing blocks to control a project using facial features. Draw with your nose, create face filters, make a game, and more to discover how these predictive AI blocks enhance the user experience. Test for false negatives or positives and discover the creative possibilities of AI with this data-safe, fun activity.

Explore Animal Training with LEGO® Education

In LEGO® Education's activity, Modeling Machine Learning, students build and train an animal of their choice using LEGO® bricks or classroom materials. Students discover the parallels between creating a model of an animal and learning how to teach animals new behaviors, similar to how computers are trained to respond to visual inputs. Unleash your imagination with hands-on materials and interactive development to demystify AI and machine learning models—no technology required.

Whether creating a dance to your own remix or braving a night in Minecraft to teach AI a lesson, the Hour of AI opens the door for every student to understand, question, and create with the technology shaping our world. Teachers, parents, students, the edtech community, education advocates, and anyone excited about empowering today's youth in their AI + CS education can participate in the Hour of AI all year round. To learn more and see a complete list of activities, please visit HourofAI.org/activities .

About Code.org

Code.org is an education innovation nonprofit dedicated to the vision that every student in every school has the opportunity to learn about artificial intelligence (AI) and computer science (CS) as part of their core K-12 education. The leading provider of K-12 AI and CS education curriculum across the globe, Code.org also organizes the annual Hour of AI campaign, building on the legacy of the Hour of Code, which has engaged more than 15% of all students in the world. Code.org is supported by generous donors, including Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and many others.

About CSforALL

CSforALL is the national hub of the computer science for all movement with a mission to make high-quality computer science an integral part of K-12 education in the United States. We connect providers, schools and districts, funders, and researchers working toward the goal of providing quality CS education to every child in the United States, and engage with diverse stakeholders leading computer science initiatives across the nation to support and facilitate implementation of rigorous, inclusive and sustainable computer science.

