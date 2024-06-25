Code.org Partners with PowerSchool and Instructure to Bring Computer Science and AI Learning Seamlessly into Classrooms Worldwide

Integrated with Schoology Learning and Canvas, Code.org removes access barriers to robust catalog of standards-aligned K-12 computer science and AI curriculum

SEATTLE, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Code.org announced today an expanded suite of Learning Management System (LMS) integrations with Schoology Learning ( PowerSchool ) and Canvas ( Instructure ). Schoology Learning and Canvas users will now have seamless, one-click access to Code.org's comprehensive catalog of trusted, standards-aligned K-12 computer science and AI learning content, removing access barriers for students and saving valuable instructional and prep time for teachers throughout the year.

With these new partner integrations, Code.org will connect its state-of-the-art computer science and AI curricula directly into the digital learning platforms of Schoology Learning and Canvas. New features like one-click Single Sign-On (SSO) and Roster Sync will save classroom time for both teachers and students by simplifying access to content and automating arduous and time-consuming tasks, like uploading course materials and assignments.

"Code.org is on a mission to make K-12 computer science education accessible for everyone—a key part of that mission includes reducing the burden of classroom management on teachers giving them more time for instruction," said Karim Meghji, chief product officer of Code.org. "Integrating with Schoology Learning and Canvas builds on Code.org's commitment to empowering teachers with the tools they need to thrive in the classroom and provide high-quality computer science education to all students."

Removing access barriers to digital learning content and curricula has long proved difficult in the classroom, with the burden of setting up and managing access often falling to teachers who are not given the time or resources to do so successfully. According to data from the Pew Research Center, 84% of teachers believe there is not enough time in the day to get all of their work done, with factors like classroom prep and administrative tasks taking up significant time. As a result, students lose out on the instructional time necessary for high quality computer science and AI learning experiences.

Over the last year Code.org has collaborated closely with teachers and students to build platform integrations designed to simplify the classroom experience. Early feedback reveals excitement from teachers around the country for these new integrations, many feeling relieved and delighted that previously onerous tasks like rostering, workflow management, and student access are now effortless.

Improving the teacher experience has always been a core part of Code.org's mission to make K-12 computer science education accessible for everyone. Code.org has launched a series of tools in the last year designed to reduce stress and save classroom time spent on administrative tasks, including the AI Teaching Assistant , which offers AI-enabled project assessment for computer science teachers. The expansion of LMS integrations is the next phase of Code.org's commitment to empowering teachers with tools designed to alleviate workload and free up valuable time in the day for fostering meaningful connections with students.

For more information on accessing Code.org curriculum through your school or district's LMS platform, visit www.code.org/lms .

About Code.org

Code.org is a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to computer science in schools and increasing participation by young women and students from other underrepresented groups. Our vision is that every student in every school has the opportunity to learn computer science as part of their core K-12 education. The leading provider of K-12 computer science curriculum in the largest school districts in the United States, Code.org also created the annual Hour of Code campaign, which has engaged more than 15% of all students in the world.

SOURCE Code.org