CodeSignal and Transform Launch Year-Round Skills Partnership to Turn 2026 Conference into Instant Hands-On Learning Courses

The new Skills Lab brings conference sessions to life as practice-based learning paths, available to attendees the same day

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeSignal, the leading AI-native skills platform, today announced a year-round partnership with Transform to build practice-based learning for leaders navigating the Human + AI era, launching at Transform 2026 with a new Skills Lab that turns live conference sessions into interactive, practice-based courses available within hours.

In partnership with Transform, the new Skills Lab allows attendees to immediately apply what they learn on stage through role-play simulations, quizzes, and hands-on exercises delivered through the CodeSignal platform. Following the conference, select courses will remain available to the Transform community year-round, with additional courses released throughout 2026.

"Transform has always been about turning bold ideas into real impact for people leaders," said Samara Jaffe, Co-Founder of Transform. "In a rapidly shifting landscape, leaders do not need more theory. They need a place to learn fast and put it into practice. That is what makes Transform different. Through our year-round partnership with CodeSignal, we are enabling leaders to turn session insights into hands-on skill development, immediately at the conference and throughout the year."

From Stage to Skills in Hours

Each course is developed using CodeSignal's AI-powered content tools and reviewed by the company's Talent Science team, including I-O psychologists and subject matter experts. The approach draws on more than 2,800 hours of research and 3 million skills evaluation data points to create practice-based learning experiences that go beyond passive note-taking.

Courses feature a rich mix of practice activities, including knowledge checks, conversational simulations with AI-driven personas, and practical writing artifacts, so learners can apply what they've learned. For example, attendees can practice navigating resistance in change management conversations with different stakeholder personas, from skeptical engineers to cautious HR partners, in realistic role-play scenarios.

"Conference sessions are packed with brilliant ideas, but that knowledge often fades within days," said Tigran Sloyan, CEO and Co-Founder of CodeSignal. "The Skills Lab shows that a live presentation can become a hands-on learning experience in just hours—a glimpse of how L&D and talent teams will build training content in the future. With Transform, we're extending that experience into a year-round partnership so learning can continue as leaders face new moments of change throughout the year."

Available Immediately

The Skills Lab will debut at Transform 2026 with several courses available right away, each turning featured sessions like these into hands-on practice:

Shartia Brantley (Head of Inclusive Programming, Bloomberg News) + Van Jones (CNN Host & Founder, Rapport) — EQ > IQ: The Centrality of Emotional Intelligence in a Changing World : Practice navigating "blind spots" and "sore spots," de-escalating friction, and building connection across difference.

: Practice navigating "blind spots" and "sore spots," de-escalating friction, and building connection across difference. Lars Schmidt (Founder & CEO, Amplify Talent) + Jacqui Canney (Chief People & AI Enablement Officer, ServiceNow) — The Power of People and AI: Driving Performance Through Experience and Skills: Practice aligning across the C-suite, leading AI enablement, and translating strategy into workforce execution.

— Practice aligning across the C-suite, leading AI enablement, and translating strategy into workforce execution. Dr. Amanda Welsh, PhD (Associate Dean, Workforce & Econ Dev, Northeastern University) + Jason Desentz (CHRO, Toshiba) + Taylor Stockton (Chief Innovation Officer, U.S. Department of Labor) + Apple Musni (Chief People Officer, REI) — Unlocking AI's Potential for Workers: Innovation from Government and Business: Practice aligning employers, workers, and policymakers around responsible AI guardrails, including privacy and data protection, fairness and accountability, and modern workforce policy that builds systems people trust.

What Attendees Experience

Within hours of a live talk, attendees can access the corresponding course in the Skills Lab activation, featuring:

Knowledge checks to reinforce core concepts

to reinforce core concepts Conversational simulations where learners practice skills with AI-driven personas in realistic workplace scenarios like navigating change management resistance with skeptical hiring managers or cautious HR partners

where learners practice skills with AI-driven personas in realistic workplace scenarios like navigating change management resistance with skeptical hiring managers or cautious HR partners Written exercises and playbooks that produce takeaways learners can use immediately back at work

The CodeSignal Skills Lab at Transform 2026 is available to all conference attendees March 24–25 at Wynn Las Vegas. The year-round partnership will continue beyond the conference, making select courses available to the Transform community and adding new learning paths throughout 2026.

Explore the Transform: The Human + AI Equation learning path on CodeSignal Learn: https://codesignal.com/learn/paths/transform-2026

About CodeSignal

CodeSignal is how the world discovers and develops the skills that will shape the future. Our AI-native skills assessment and experiential learning platform helps organizations hire, train, and grow talent at scale while empowering individuals to advance their careers.

Whether you're growing your team's potential or unlocking your own, CodeSignal meets you where you are and gets you where you need to go. With millions of skills assessments completed, CodeSignal is trusted by companies like Netflix, Capital One, Meta, and Dropbox and used by learners worldwide.

For more information, visit www.codesignal.com or connect with CodeSignal on LinkedIn.

About Transform

Transform is the premier community experience, uniting an ecosystem of business leaders to shape the future of people and work. Through curated gatherings, forward-thinking perspectives, practical insights, and executive programs, we build peer trust and accelerate innovation. Our trusted, human-centered approach helps leaders gain strategic foresight and actionable frameworks that create measurable business impact. Transform empowers organizations to build thriving, future-ready cultures rooted in continuous learning, meaningful connection, and strategic transformation For more information, visit www.transform.us.

SOURCE CodeSignal